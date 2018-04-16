April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Grandmaster Flash returning to Tel Aviv

Hip hop pioneer and DJ to play one show

By
April 16, 2018 15:34
Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash attends the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons in New York, US, January 27, 2018. . (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

Hip hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash announced Monday that he'll be returning to Israel this summer. The trailblazing DJ and artist - the first hip hop act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - will be playing at the Barby in Tel Aviv on September 5.

Grandmaster Flash, whose real name is Joseph Saddler, has been performing since the 1970s, and has released dozens of singles - both solo and with his group The Furious Five. His biggest songs include "The Message," "White Lines" and "Beat Street Breakdown." The musician and DJ performed in Israel in both 2009 and 2011, but not since.

According to Walla, tickets will be NIS 195 each from barby.co.il

Israel's summer music calendar is quickly heating up, with the Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Enrique Iglesias, Ringo Starr and Ozzy Osbourne among the biggest acts slated to perform.


