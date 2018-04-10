Grunge veteran Mark Lanegan returns to Israel in July

One of grunge music's graceful elder statesman Mark Lanegan will be making a return visit to Israel with his band on July 28 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv. The 54-year-old frontman of Seattle greats the Screaming Trees has enjoyed a dizzingly diverse solo career since the band's 2000 demise.



Whether collaborating with the Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli in their side projects, The Twilight Singers and The Gutter Twins, his beauty and the beast partnership with ex-Belle & Sebastian vocalist Isobel Campbell or his wailing as a ground floor member of alt-hard rock heroes Queens of the Stone Age, Lanegan has continued to take listeners into a netherworld of shadowy cobwebs and reflection.





The prolific Lanegan has appeared in Israel with most of those configurations and has established a loyal following. Reviewing his 2015 show at the Barby Club, The Jerusalem Post wrote: "Standing there on stage, clothed all in black (even his towel was black), he hardly moves, but seems possessed with the holy ghosts of rock and roll.Holding the mic intensely, his figure was completely engaged with the music and atmosphere of the Barby and the hundreds of endearing Israeli fans, huddled together as if in a trance." Lanegan's latest album, Gargoyle, features guest appearances from Dulli and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.