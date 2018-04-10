April 10 2018
Nisan, 25, 5778
WATCH: Israel at 70 - The future of food in Israel

What will food in Israel be like in the future?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 10, 2018 12:54
1 minute read.

Israel 70+: Food (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

Israel 70+: Food (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

Where will our food come from in the future? How will its nutritional value improve? Will we still be eating meat or will everyone become vegetarian? And what about the people who are just too busy to eat? Professor Oren Froy has all the answers.

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Professor Oren Froy from Hebrew University tells us all about the future of food in Israel and the world.

Professor Oren Froy is head of the Hebrew University’s Institute of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition. His research has uncovered a link between the circadian clock and nutrition, proving that meal timing is crucial for weight-loss. Disruption of the coordination between the biological clock and the environment explains insomnia, metabolic disturbances and risk of cancer.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!


