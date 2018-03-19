March 19 2018
Elon Musk lights up social media with visit to Jerusalem bar

Musk uploaded a video of his Jerusalem bar escapades on Instagram, racking up nearly 250,000 likes within two hours.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 19, 2018 21:01
1 minute read.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, was spotted in Jerusalem this week, launching his millions of Twitter and Instagram fans into an atmosphere of pure joy.

Musk uploaded a video of his Jerusalem bar escapades on Instagram, racking up nearly 250,000 likes within two hours.

"Learning how to pour flaming absinthe over a tower of glasses in a Jerusalem speakeasy. Everything's better with fire...," Musk wrote on Instagram.


The serial entrepreneur is assessed to have a net worth of $20.8 billion and is listed by Forbes as the 53rd richest person in the world as of February 2018.


