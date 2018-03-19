Elon Musk lights up social media with visit to Jerusalem bar

Arab Israeli Conflict
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, was spotted in Jerusalem this week, launching his millions of Twitter and Instagram fans into an atmosphere of pure joy.Musk uploaded a video of his Jerusalem bar escapades on Instagram, racking up nearly 250,000 likes within two hours.
Learning how to pour flaming absinthe over a tower of glasses in a Jerusalem speakeasy. Everything’s better with fire …
A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Mar 19, 2018 at 9:03am PDT
