In the coalition showdown, Netanyahu is the star, director and producer

"Whoever knows doesn't talk, and whoever talks doesn't know," an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told The Jerusalem Post at the Knesset on Monday before disappearing into Netanyahu's parliamentary office.



That quote summarized well how it has felt in the current coalition crisis, which contrary to most reports has not taken place not between Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism but between Netanyahu and himself.





Whether Israel would go to elections was entirely up to Netanyahu when the crisis started, and that remains so. The crisis over conscription of haredim (ultra-Orthodox) remains a convenient backdrop for a decision that has always been about whether Netanyahu decides it benefits him legally and politically to seek early elections.Over the last 48 hours, the conscription dispute has appeared to be resolved twice. Early elections appeared to be on the way, then not, then yes, then no, creating the kind of political whiplash that comes as a result of news changing around the clock.The competing television stations formerly known as Channel 2 and Channel 10 ran exactly opposite prognoses about chances for elections at the same time Sunday night, making viewers who watch both at the same time dizzy.But inside Netanyahu's head, there has been logic, rhyme, and reason the entire time. It has always been about maximizing the spring celebrations of Israel's Independence and ensuring the next election takes place before Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit decides whether to indict him.When he thought he had a majority for elections in June, he sought them. When he thought there was no majority, he made a deal with United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman that could keep the coalition together. When the majority for June elections appeared to be obtained again, Netanyahu delivered a speech in the Knesset about how much he wanted to maintain his coalition, which was interpreted as a eulogy for his own government.There are 119 Knesset members and a number of ministers who are not MKs who play supporting roles in what remains Netanyahu's show. He is the star, director and producer. He does not fear elections, because he is irreplaceable in his own eyes and in those of the sizeable portion of the population he has persuaded.If Netanyahu's lawyers and political advisers believe a convincing victory in the next Knesset race will persuade Mandelblit not to indict him or the Supreme Court not to force him to quit following an indictment, he does not need much of an excuse to initiate elections.The only haredi Netanyahu has met with this week who truly matters is his veteran attorney Jacob Weinroth.The irony is that Weinroth is actually an authority on the legal aspects of drafting yeshiva students. He was on the Tal Committee that recommended a system for handling the issue in April 2000. Those recommendations were thrown out by the Supreme Court six years later.Opposition leader Isaac Herzog was on the same committee, whose standards on conscripting haredim were more lenient than in the current bill that Herzog so vigorously opposes and fights in his current role.Throughout 18 years of debates on the issue of conscription, Netanyahu has not played a central role. If he has a point of view on the issue, he has by and large kept it to himself.Netanyahu, of course, knows his own point of view. As his adviser said, if anyone else knows, they aren't talking.