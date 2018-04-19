In the sky for Israel's Independence Day flyover

Israel’s flyover is one of the most popular parts of country’s Independence Day celebrations, with millions of Israelis watching the combat jets, transport aircraft and helicopters fly over the entirety of the country, from northern Israel to the beaches along the coast, to the desert in the south.



This year's fly-over saw Israeli aircraft maneuvering alongside three Greek F-16s, a Polish C-17 transport aircraft, a Canadian C-295 transport aircraft, a British C-130 transport aircraft, and the Austrian C-130 flying over 49 cities and towns from Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat to Kiryat Shmona in the north.





“For us it’s a great honor to be invited by the Israeli Air Force to participate in this flyover,” Maj.-Gen. Karl Gruber the Commander of the Austrian Air Force told The Jerusalem Post before taking to the skies.“For us it signals the growing relationship between Austria and Israel,” he continued, stressing that “for us it is very important to be here and that we were invited.”“We are also building up our relationship with the Israeli Air Force and we are looking for future common projects for pilot training and other special exercises,” he continued, explaining that Austria’s Air Force, which participates in missions in North African countries, hopes to learns from the IAF how to fly their aircraft in desert conditions.“The Israeli Air Force is one of the best in the world and we can learn a lot from them.”Gruber told the Post that his relationship with Israel he says began in 1980 when he first visited with his wife. “This is my seventh or eighth time in Israel and I always enjoy it. It’s like coming home to my second country.”A helicopter pilot, Gruber said that while this time he would only “be an observer in the cockpit,” he clearly enjoyed himself during the flight, peering out of the windows of the C-130 as it flew over the coast.“It didn’t take a lot of convincing to get him to participate,” Austria’s Ambassador to Israel Martin Weiss, who also joined the flight, told The Jerusalem Post following the flyover. “I thought it was a great idea and he was all up for it. This was an open door that I had to run through.”For Weiss, taking part in the flyover was “a different perspective” from the other years he only watched it from below.“Over the past two years I saw it from the top of my roof and this year I had a different perspective looking down and the views were amazing, stunning. My wife took a photo of the plane and I took a photo of her looking at the plane,” Weiss said chuckling.According to the IDF the foreign participation in the annual flyover showcases Israel's cooperation with the foreign nations and will help maintain diplomatic relations between the countries."According to Weiss the invitation by the IAF was given two months ago and “we immediately agreed with our Air Force that this would be a great honor and great opportunity to participate.”The ties between the Air Forces of Israel and Austria have gotten closer in recent years, Weiss said, referring to pilot training and other aerial exercises such as the Blue Flag drill which took place Israel in November.According to Weiss, both Austria and Israel are looking to further strengthen the relationship between the two air forces, as “both sides are very happy with the participation and cooperation. The interest and the will is there from both sides.”Dozens of Israeli planes including the F-35, F-16, F-16I and the M-346 training plane also during the flyover, joined by Apache helicopters, as well as by the CH-53 Sea Stallion and the UH-60 BlackHawk helicopters. A Boeing 707 refueling aircraft, the C-130 Hercules and the C-130J Super Hercules transport planes, as well as B200 King Air and the Gulfstream V, used primarily for reconnaissance and intelligence missions, also wowed the crowds.The fly-over also saw the participation of civilian aircraft including Arkia's Boeing 757 and Embraer E-Jet, El Al's Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Israel Police also participated with three police H125 Airbus helicopters and three Air Tractor AT-802 belonging to the polices ’s fire brigade.The IAF's acrobatics squadron also carried out maneuvers throughout the event.This year spectators in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Tiberias witnessed a special parachuting demonstration with over 100 past and present commanders and combat soldiers jump from a Super Hercules plane into the Mediterranean sea and Kinneret before being picked up by elite Shayetet 13 naval commando forces.