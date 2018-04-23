Israel thwarts record-breaking drug smuggling attempt

Israeli customs officers seized 38 different shipments of illegal drugs at Ben-Gurion Airport Sunday, the Israeli Customs spokesman's office announced. The seizure, which included packages mailed from the Netherlands and Spain, is the largest one-day drug bust in Israel's history.



The operation captured 1000 tabs of LSD, more than half a kilo of cannabis tea, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, mescaline, and other drugs.





Drug-sniffing dogs from the Custom Administration's canine unit identified the suspect packages.Israel's more than NIS 6 billion illicit drug market , mostly made up of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana smuggled from neighboring countries, has ensnared tens of thousands of addicts.