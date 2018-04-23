April 23 2018
Iyar, 8, 5778
Israel thwarts record-breaking drug smuggling attempt

Customs Administration officials seized LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and more in packages mailed from Europe.

April 23, 2018 12:45
Illicit drugs seized at Ben-Gurion Airport, April 22, 2018

Illicit drugs seized at Ben-Gurion Airport, April 22, 2018. (photo credit: CUSTOMS AUTHORITY)

Israeli customs officers seized 38 different shipments of illegal drugs at Ben-Gurion Airport Sunday, the Israeli Customs spokesman's office announced. The seizure, which included packages mailed from the Netherlands and Spain, is the largest one-day drug bust in Israel's history.

The operation captured 1000 tabs of LSD, more than half a kilo of cannabis tea, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, mescaline, and other drugs.

Drug-sniffing dogs from the Custom Administration's canine unit identified the suspect packages.

Israel's more than NIS 6 billion illicit drug market, mostly made up of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana smuggled from neighboring countries, has ensnared tens of thousands of addicts.


