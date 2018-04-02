Israelis across political spectrum celebrate UN deportation agreement

Following Israel's announcement on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the United Nations to deport 16,000 African asylum seekers to Western countries and allow 16,000 to remain in the country, officials voiced a variety of opinions on the issue.



Communications Minister Ayoub Kara of Likud said that the outline “proves again what a good and efficient government Israel has. This is a fair, correct and moral outline, supported by international institutions, and makes sure to solve the distress of south Tel Aviv residents, as well.





“It’s easy to demonstrate, to defame and to criticize, but there are those who do,” Kara added. “When the prime minister promises, he fulfills!”Zionist Union MK Miki Rosenthal said the message from the change in plans is encouraging: “To all the cynics and those who quickly despaired. Here’s another civic struggle that succeeded: We prevented the deportation of refugees. The lesson is, not every struggle succeeds, some end in victory and some fail, but citizens should organize and fight for justice.”Meretz also released a statement, saying “the word ‘infiltrators’ has left the lexicon. The government has finally understood the need to absorb refugees. The international refugee crisis is real and serious, and the propagandists who tried to make it seem differently should apologize today... Meretz led the struggle against the deportation with great efforts.”In a dig at Zionist Union, the party added: “Today it was proven that justice is stronger than even the populism of ministers and the opposition’s cold shoulder.”Likud MK Oren Hazan came out against the outline, saying that the government gave in.“The infiltrators received authorization under the law. The government is trying to cover up their surrender with pretty words that have no practical meaning. Bottom line: A little public pressure and the ‘strong’ government folded. It would be funny if it wasn’t such a serious and painful subject.”