April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Khamenei: Resistance only way to free oppressed Palestine

"No doubt, resistance is the only way to free an oppressed Palestine, and it’s the only cure for wounds on the body of that brave and proud nation."

By
April 4, 2018 22:24
1 minute read.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR)

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a public letter to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday, reaffirming Iran's support for the militant organization's violence against Israel.

"No doubt, resistance is the only way to free an oppressed Palestine, and it’s the only cure for wounds on the body of that brave and proud nation," said Khamenei.

Haniyeh sent a letter to Khamenei after the recent clashes at the border fence in Gaza in which some 30,000 Palestinians protested, 17 Gazans died and over 1,500 were injured.

"Moving towards negotiations with the deceptive, lying, and usurper regime is an unforgettable error that will impede the victory of the Palestinian nation, and it will not bear anything but detriment to that oppressed nation," Khamenei continued.

Despite Hamas's support for rebel groups in Syria, Iran - one of Assad's closest allies - remains a close ally and supporter of Hamas's rule in Gaza.

"On days when the escalation of oppression and barbarism by the Zionist enemy, in Gaza, has saddened and made angry those who care for Palestine, we stress on the perpetual stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, regarding the issue of Palestine; which is an important issue for the Islamic nation," Khamenei wrote.

"Today the return of dignity and power to the Islamic nation is exclusively linked to resistance—while confronting arrogant powers and their wicked plots, and the issue of Palestine is at the top of  Islam’s international issues in the face of the arrogant front," commented Khamenei.

The protests on the Gaza border are expected to continue for a number of weeks.





