December 25 2017
|
Tevet, 7, 5778
|
Ministerial Committee approves bill to provide daycare center oversight

By
December 25, 2017 12:19

To date, there is no oversight over private day care centers and anyone who wants to open a center can do so.

Two girls play

Two girls play. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved on Sunday a bill to establish oversight of daycare centers for ages 0-3 years in Israel.

The bill was initiated by Chairwoman of the Knesset Committee for the Rights of the Child MK Dr. Yifat Shasa Biton (Kulanu) and Chairman of the Knesset Education, Sports and Culture Committee MK Yaakov Margi (Shas).

To date, there is no oversight over private day care centers and anyone who wants to open a center can do so without a license, without any regulated standards of safety or any form of supervision. 

The legislation will establish conditions for the granting of a license to operate day care centers for toddlers and further deals with developing a mechanism for supervising the centers under the authority of labor and social services ministry.

As such, the new bill would authorize the Labor and Social Affairs Minister to establish regulations regarding the requirements of education, training and experience for staff members.

The proposal also details the conditions for the physical environment required in day care centers in terms of safety and sanitation and deals with the standardization of personnel and programs of care and education in these institutions.

The bill has been hailed an “historic breakthrough” as child rights’ organizations welcomed the legislation.

“The bill to oversee daycare centers is a message to thousands of toddlers who can enjoy safe and supervised educational frameworks,” said Vered Vindman, director-general of the National Council for the Child.  “The era when anyone can open a daycare center without a permit and without supervision is over.”

The bill still has to pass a vote in the Knesset plenum.


