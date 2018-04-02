April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

One month old baby drowns in jacuzzi at southern Israel hotel

The drowning marks the second deadly incident in the span of a month.

By
April 2, 2018 19:19
1 minute read.
Magen David Adom

Magen David Adom ambulances. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A one-month-old baby drowned to death on Monday in a Jacuzzi at a hotel in the southern city of Ashdod.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene evacuated the baby to Assuta Hospital in the city while attempting resuscitation. At the hospital, doctors were forced to pronounce his death.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


While the circumstances of the drowning are not yet clear, an initial investigation revealed that the baby slipped out of his mother’s hands while in the jacuzzi and drowned.

“When we entered the room we saw the baby unconscious when CPR was being carried out [on him] via instructions over the phone,” said MDA paramedic Naor Sabag, who arrived at the scene on his motorcycle.

“We gave him life-saving medical treatment which included medicine, mouth to mouth, and massages and we evacuated him to the hospital.”
Jpost's featured videos


The drowning marks the second deadly incident in the span of a month. In March, a three-year-old boy from Betar Illit drowned to death in a pool while vacationing with his family in a Zimmer in the Galilee.

Child safety organization Beterem revealed data that found that in the past decade 159 children in Israel died from drowning, seven of which died from drowning in the bathtub.

The data further revealed that 34% of drowning incidents that ended in death were children aged zero to four.

In 2017, 15 children died from drowning while in 2018, two children have already drowned to death.

“A vacation with children requires increased vigilance by the parents and strict adherence to safety rules,” said Orly Silbinger, Beterem CEO.

“For very young children, close and active supervision by an adult is required every time there is any water source nearby. The adult supervisor should be within touching distance of the child and must maintain eye contact with him, and should be free of any other distraction, like a conversation, reading, or speaking on the phone.”


Related Content

The Yarkon Cemetery
April 2, 2018
New regulations see parents enquire about burial place of deceased babies

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut