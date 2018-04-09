April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Police agent cracks guns and drugs network in Jerusalem

An undercover police agent cracked a guns and drugs smuggling networks in Jerusalem, work leads to the arrest of 24 suspects.

By
April 9, 2018 16:27
Police agent cracks guns and drugs network in Jerusalem

Weapons accquired by the police agent in Jerusalem . (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Six months of underground police work in Jerusalem led to a massive raid on Sunday night during which 24 suspects were arrested, four vehicles seized and a fake 10nis coin mold used to forge the currency captured, a police spokesperson said.   

During the operation the agent was able to acquire three M-16 assault rifles, nine hand-guns, ammunition, and 10 kg of hash.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


All of  these items together were worth around half a million nis.

Since 2018 the police have used three undercover agents to combat criminal activities in Jerusalem with a special emphasis on halting  weapons smuggling and profiteering from crime.


Related Content

Sintiyahu Shparo
April 9, 2018
Ethiopian youth ordered to deposit bonds to be allowed to visit Israel

By IRIS JOURLAT

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut