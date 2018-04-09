Police agent cracks guns and drugs network in Jerusalem

Six months of underground police work in Jerusalem led to a massive raid on Sunday night during which 24 suspects were arrested, four vehicles seized and a fake 10nis coin mold used to forge the currency captured, a police spokesperson said.



During the operation the agent was able to acquire three M-16 assault rifles, nine hand-guns, ammunition, and 10 kg of hash.





All of these items together were worth around half a million nis.Since 2018 the police have used three undercover agents to combat criminal activities in Jerusalem with a special emphasis on halting weapons smuggling and profiteering from crime.