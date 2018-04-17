Likud keeps strong lead in new poll

The Likud maintained its lead in the polls on Monday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to push the issue of a reform in Knesset-court relations.



A Knesset Channel poll taken Sunday gave the Likud 29 seats, with Yesh Atid trailing far behind in second place, with 20.





Next is Bayit Yehudi with 12 seats, the Joint List with 11 and Zionist Union with 10, less than half of its current 24. Next is Kulanu with nine and United Torah Judaism and Meretz with seven each.Yisrael Beytenu, Shas and a still-unnamed party founded by MK Orly Levy-Abecasis would each get five seats if an election were held Sunday.In total, the parties making up the current coalition would have 67 seats, one more than it has now.Also Monday, Netanyahu gave the coalition a brief reprieve from the controversy that could trigger an early election – bills to limit the Supreme Court’s power – saying a decision on which draft would be put to a vote in the Knesset will be made during the summer session, which starts next month.“We’re working to ensure the balance between the legislature and judiciary,” Netanyahu said during the second meeting of coalition party leaders on the topic this week. “The topic we are discussing is a heavy one, and we will continue to discuss it in the coming weeks to reach a decision soon.”Netanyahu also said he plans to meet with Supreme Court president Esther Hayut.Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon was absent, because he was in Italy meeting his counterpart, and another meeting will be held when he returns.According to sources in the meeting, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit reiterated his opposition to a bill that would allow the Knesset to reverse the Supreme Court’s cancellation of the government’s plan to deport migrants, but not apply to any other rulings.Rather, Mandelblit said that the relations between the legislature and judiciary can be “balanced” in a more general way.Tourism Minister Yariv Levin called for changes to the way judges are selected, but Mandelblit voiced opposition to the idea, and said Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked managed to bring like-minded judges to the Supreme Court without changing the selection process.