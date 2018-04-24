Ministers Bennett, Shaked issue ultimatum to Netanyahu over Supreme Court override bill

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked have issued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an ultimatum over a coalition law, saying that if the bill doesn't come to a vote within the next 10 days, their party will no longer vote with the coalition.



The bill in question would give the Knesset the ability to override rulings by the High Court of Justice that have struck down previously passed laws.





Speaking earlier this week about the bill, Bennett said that “the State of Israel stands before a historic opportunity, to pass the ‘override clause’ and start a reform in the battle against terrorism and removing illegal migrants. After years of delay, discussion and committees, the time has come to act. We expect all cabinet members to support the balanced bill.”The proposed change in Knesset-Judiciary relations came up in recent weeks as the government searches for a resolution to the issue of African migrants who have entered Israel seeking political asylum.With pressure from Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut, Netanyahu pushed off the scheduled cabinet meeting vote.After the announcement that the vote would be pushed off for the time being, the Jewish Home released a statement saying that they have "responded to the prime minister's request to postpone the vote" but that the party "is determined" to pass the bill.They then added that should the law not come up for a vote within the next 10 days, "the members of the Knesset from the Jewish Home will no longer participate in votes with the coalition."Agreements, they said "must be respected."The Jewish Home party seeks only a majority of MKs - 61 - to vote in favor of the override clause in order to pass it. Hayut has demanded that 80 MKs vote in favor, and Mandelblit has demanded 70.The announcement marks yet another possible crisis in the coalition. Earlier this year, the coalition was poised to fall over disagreements on an IDF draft bill that would have sent haredi Israelis to the army like their less- and non-religious counterparts. The coalition's religious parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, opposed such a bill, and threatened not to vote in favor of passing the 2019 budget should it not be struck down.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.