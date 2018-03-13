Poll: More than half of east Jerusalemites support voting in municipal election

58 percent of east Jerusalem residents support the idea of voting in the city's municipal election, according to a recent survey conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



This comes as a surprise in light of the fact that the vast majority of Arab residents in east Jerusalem tend to discourage participation among their community in municipal elections since Israel applied its sovereignty in the area in 1967.





The residents are doing so as part of a protest against the Israeli authorities. However, some maintain that participating in the election is in fact “normalization of ties with the occupier,” and an act of acknowledgment of the Israeli sovereignty in the area.In the survey, residents were asked to give their opinion on this statement: “Some people say that the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem should promote their interests and vote for their representatives in the municipal elections.”58 percent of those asked said that they either strongly support or rather support this statement. Only 13.7 percent said that they object it, and 28.3 percent said that they neither support or object it.The survey, that was conducted by Prof. Dan Miodownik, the director of the university’s Leonard David Institute for International Relations and Noam Brenner, a Ph.D. student in the political science department, along with IPRCI - Israel-Palestine: Creative Regional Initiatives - and was funded by the European Union in the context of a project titled “Building a Vision for the Future of Jerusalem.”Within the survey, 612 Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem were interviewed face-to-face during January 2018. The margin of error of the poll was +/-3.96 percent, and the response rate was 82 percent.In a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Miodownik stressed that this data does not necessarily mean that the turnout rate in the coming October election will be 58 percent among east Jerusalem Palestinian residents.“We did not ask whether one would take part in the municipal election,” he said. “We conducted a long survey in which people were asked questions on how they feel about the city, about their neighborhood, what do they like and how do they so other groups [in the city], and in that context, people said that [Palestinians] should elect their representatives.”However, Miodownik highlights that the ratio between the supporters of the notion to the objectors is 4-1.“It is a big gap,” he said.Miodownik said that the importance of the survey was seen after it was first published a month ago, and attracted reactions from both people who support the findings, and from those who strongly object it.“By that, we can understand that there deep processes [regarding the issue participating in the elections] are being made,” he said. “if not, no one would be interested in that.”