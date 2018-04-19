President Rivlin: Israel is the 'March of the Living' for the Jewish people

Israelis who hit all the right notes

Youth from all over the world celebrating Israeli independence at the Western Wall. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday warmly welcomed some 6,000 youths from across the globe who took part in March of the Living from Auschwitz to Birkenau last week and then flew to Israel.





“Our country, the State of Israel, is the ‘March of the Living’ for the Jewish people,” Rivlin told them, following their emotional trip to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.









As part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, they gathered in Jerusalem’s Safra Square and marched to the Western Wall for a mass communal prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel. Later that evening, the educational program concluded with a large-scale celebration at the IDF Armored Corps Memorial and Museum in Latrun.





Dr. Shmuel Rosenman

, founder and co-c

hairman of

the International

March of the Living, noted that

“

The arrival of

these

you

ng men and women

to Israel, from all over the world, constitutes the closing of an exciting and important circle. The establishment of the State of Israel is a miracle

, though it

is not self-evident

, and it is something that must be experienced to be believed and understood

.



"Through

their interactions with Israel’s people and culture

, we believe that

our March of the Living

participants

will develop a stronger kinship with the land of Israel,

solidarity with

one another,

and

connect more meaningfully with

humanity as a whole.

”