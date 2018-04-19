April 19 2018
Iyar, 4, 5778
President Rivlin: Israel is the 'March of the Living' for the Jewish people

"The establishment of the State of Israel is a miracle, though it is not self-evident, and it is something that must be experienced to be believed and understood."

April 19, 2018 18:10
Youth from all over the world celebrating Israeli independence at the Western Wall

Youth from all over the world celebrating Israeli independence at the Western Wall. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday warmly welcomed some 6,000 youths from across the globe who took part in March of the Living from Auschwitz to Birkenau last week and then flew to Israel.

Our country, the State of Israel, is the ‘March of the Living’ for the Jewish people,” Rivlin told them, following their emotional trip to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.  

As part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, they gathered in Jerusalem’s Safra Square and marched to the Western Wall for a mass communal prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel. Later that evening, the educational program concluded with a large-scale celebration at the IDF Armored Corps Memorial and Museum in Latrun.  

Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, founder and co-chairman of the International March of the Living, noted that The arrival of these young men and women to Israel, from all over the world, constitutes the closing of an exciting and important circle. The establishment of the State of Israel is a miracle, though it is not self-evident, and it is something that must be experienced to be believed and understood.

"Through their interactions with Israel’s people and culture, we believe that our March of the Living participants will develop a stronger kinship with the land of Israel,solidarity with one another, and connect more meaningfully with humanity as a whole.


