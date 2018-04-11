President Rivlin to pay first state visit by president of Israel to Ethiopia

President Reuven Rivlin is due to pay the first-ever state visit by a president of Israel to Ethiopia. Rivlin has been invited by his Ethiopian counterpart, Mulatu Teshome.



The visit, which is regarded in both countries as historic, has been scheduled for April 30 to May 3.





In addition to meeting the president of Ethiopia, who will host a welcome reception in his honor, Rivlin will meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and will address a business conference, which will be attended by leading Ethiopian and Israeli executives.The Israeli business delegation will be led by Shraga Brosh, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel.Brosh has accompanied Rivlin on nearly all his trips abroad.The conference will be conducted under the slogan of “Impact for Good.”Even though Ethiopia is eager to upgrade its economic relationship with Israel, it is not cutting the bureaucratic red tape that requires visitors from the Holy Land to apply for a visa in order to enter the East African country.