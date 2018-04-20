April 20 2018
Romania to move its embassy to Jerusalem, minister says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in a speech to diplomats at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Thursday that more countries were on the way.

April 20, 2018 01:12
AN ISRAEL AIR FORCE aerobatic team flies in formation during an aerial show for Independence Day over Jerusalem on April 19th, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Romania will soon move its embassy to Jerusalem,  Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Chamber of Deputies and a member of Romania's ruling party said Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with the Romanian TV channel ANTENA 3, Dragnea revealed that the decision was made Wednesday night.

Romania will become the fourth country to move its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in a speech to diplomats at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Thursday that more countries were on the way. He said preferential treatment would be given to the first 10 countries that move their embassies.

"One way to advance peace is to move your embassies here," Netanyahu told the diplomats. "President Trump's decision to move his embassy here says simply that peace must be based on truth. Recognizing reality is the path to build peace."

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely flew to Romania on April 10 in what her office described as the first leg of a campaign to persuade countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Hotovely met in Bucharest with Romania’s prime minister and foreign minister, as well as with the heads of both houses of the parliament, including Dragnea.

She welcomed Dragnea's announcement Thursday night and said it was clear from her meetings in Romania that the move was on the way.


