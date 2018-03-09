March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon

One of those runners will be 44-year-old Haile Gebrselassie who is regarded as one of the greatest long-distance runners in history.

By
March 9, 2018 00:18
1 minute read.
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon

Athletes run outside Jerusalem's Old City during the seventh International Jerusalem Marathon March 17, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Legendary Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie admitted that even with all of his experience he was excited ahead of his participation in the 10km race as part of the Jerusalem Marathon on Friday.

Around 4,000 runners from abroad are expected to take part in the day’s races, with 35,000 people in all to participate in the different events.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


One of those runners will be 44-year-old Gebrselassie who is regarded as one of the greatest long-distance runners in history.

Gebrselassie is a two-time Olympic champion in the 10,000-meters, while also winning the world title in that distance on four different occasions.

Gebrselassie announced his retirement from competitive running in May 2015, a career during which he set 27 world records.

“I’m happy to be in Jerusalem and I can’t believe this is my first time here,” said Gebrselassie on Thursday after going on a practice run with mayor Nir Barkat.

The route of the full marathon will begin between the Knesset and Israel Museum, looping around the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University and through several neighborhoods on the way up to Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus.

The route then descends to the Old City, taking runners through Jaffa Gate and the Armenian Quarter and out through Zion Gate, before ending in Sacher Park.

“The fact that Haile Gebrselassie chose to come to Israel for the first time in order to participate in the marathon is a testimony to the strength of Jerusalem and the international prestige of the marathon,” added Barkat.


Related Content

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset.
March 9, 2018
Analysis: Knesset in limbo for session’s final week

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 17
    Jerusalem
    15 - 18
    Haifa
  • 20 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut