Mac TA cruises into State Cup quarters, faces derby duel

Maccabi Tel Aviv cruised into the State Cup quarterfinals on Sunday night to set up a meeting with Hapoel Tel Aviv for a place in the last-4.



Maccabi was never going to have a difficult time at Maccabi Ra’anana of the National League, scoring the first seven points of the night and leading from start to finish on the way to a 97-73 victory.





While the game provided little excitement, the draw for the last eight held during the halftime break didn’t disappoint, pairing Tel Aviv’s clubs for a mouthwatering derby.Hapoel will host the showdown on Saturday and will try and become the first team to beat the yellow-and-blue in the competition in nine years. While Maccabi has struggled in local league action in recent years, it is targeting a ninth straight cup triumph this season, with its last loss in the cup coming back in December 2008 when it was defeated by Ironi Nahariya in the last-16.In the other quarterfinals, Hapoel Jerusalem visits the only remaining National League side, Hapoel Beersheba, Hapoel Holon hosts Maccabi Rishon Lezion and Maccabi Ashdod faces Hapoel Eilat.Before playing Hapoel, Maccabi hosts Malaga in Euroleague action on Thursday, aiming to make it three wins in a week after defeating defending European champion Fenerbahce last Thursday.“The quality made the difference. We are a way better team,” said Maccabi coach Neven Spahija while commending Ra’anana for its fighting spirit. “For me the most important thing is that nobody got hurt and that nobody played less than 15 minutes. We have Malaga first and we want to prepare for that game. We are a professional basketball team and we have to show up whenever the schedule says.”Jonah Bolden led five Maccabi players in double figures with 15 points. Michael Brisker, the son of former Maccabi and Ra’anana guard Mark Brisker, led the hosts with 19 points.Earlier Sunday, Hapoel Holon defeated Maccabi Hod Hasharon of the National League 91-77. TaShawn Thomas had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the winners. Vernon Teel led Hod Hasharon with 24 points and 16 boards.Maccabi Ashdod defeated Maccabi Haifa 77-70 on the road. Cameron Long scored 21 points for Ashdod, with Reginald Buckner finishing with 17 points for Haifa.In another all-BSL tie, Maccabi Rishon Lezion claimed a 92-87 home victory over Ironi Ness Ziona. Drew Crawford had 24 points for Rishon, with Talib Zanna scoring 15 for the losers.Sunday’s results: State Cup roundof-16: Maccabi Tel Aviv 97, MaccabiRa’anana 73; Maccabi Ashdod 77, MaccabiHaifa 70; Maccabi Rishon Lezion 92,Ironi Ness Ziona 87; Hapoel Holon 91,Maccabi Hod Hasharon 77; Hapoel Beersheba81, Hapoel Ramat Gan 69.