Sela ousted at Indian Wells

Dudi Sela will have to wait at least another year to register his first main draw win in Indian Wells since 2012 after falling in the second round of the qualifiers of the year's first Masters event on Wednesday night, losing 6-3, 6-0 to world No. 200 Evan King of the USA in just 54 minutes.



The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, experienced a disappointing two weeks in Indian Wells, after also being knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Challenger Tour tournament held at the complex last week.





In the women's event, former world No. 1 and two-time tournament champion Maria Sharapova lost her second consecutive first round match with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Japan's Naomi Osaka.