March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Zahavi scores three goals after new contract

The 30-year-old forward signed a three-year contract extension last Monday that is set to earn him a minimum of $10 million per season.

By
March 4, 2018 05:22
1 minute read.
Zahavi scores three goals after new contract

Eran Zahavi. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Eran Zahavi demonstrated why he was handed the richest contract in Israeli sports history when he netted a hat-trick for Guangzhou R&F in its first match of the new Chinese league season on Friday, leading his team to a 5-4 victory over defending champion Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 30-year-old forward, who joined Guangzhou from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer of 2016, signed a three-year contract extension last Monday that is set to earn him a minimum of $10 million per season.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Zahavi was the Chinese league’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, just one shy of the league record, and he got the new campaign off to a prolific start.

Xiao Zhi scored the winner 15 minutes from time with a header that went in off the inside of the post after Zahavi and Alan Carvalho of Evergrande had both claimed hat-tricks.

Zahavi struck twice from outside the area in the opening 10 minutes before Carvalho ensured the champions went into the break in front with three goals in a 32-minute spell before the interval.

Zahavi restored parity just four minutes after the restart before Junior Urso put R&F in front when goalkeeper Liu Dianzuo fumbled his long-range attempt.

A penalty from Ricardo Goulart leveled the score yet again only for Xiao’s header to seal all three points for Dragan Stojkovic’s side.


Related Content

Former Netanyahu aide Nir Hefetz
March 4, 2018
Hefetz, Elovitch out on bail but remain under house arrest

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 17 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut