December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Tel Aviv protesters gain Hamas approval

By
December 24, 2017 12:07

Hamas used it's twitter account to display a photo from the Tel Aviv protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."

1 minute read.



Anti-Corruption protest in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: YASSER OKBI/MAARIV HASHAVUA)

Protesters who marched in the thousands-strong protest against corruption in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening might be surprised by the support they received from a group not widely known for looking kindly on Israeli issues: The radical Islamic liberation movement Hamas. 

The movement, which has been launching rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip in recent months, used its twitter account to display a photo from the protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."

Online followers hotly debated the wisdom of Hamas supporting a civic protest march when, as a radical Islamic movement, it is not well known for allowing free speech within Gaza. While some claim Hamas is brutally killing anyone who disagrees with what their control of Gaza entails, others say Hamas executes "only' people who 'collaborate'"  with Israel.   
Anti-Corruption march in Tel Aviv, December 23 2017 Credit:Wiola Gurdak

The human rights group B'tselem provides information online supporting the claim that Hamas kills people for committing crimes as well as for other unknown reasons.     



