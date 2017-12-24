Tel Aviv protesters gain Hamas approval

Protesters who marched in the thousands-strong protest against corruption in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening might be surprised by the support they received from a group not widely known for looking kindly on Israeli issues: The radical Islamic liberation movement Hamas.



The movement, which has been launching rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip in recent months, used its twitter account to display a photo from the protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."





Demonstrators against #Netanyahu for corruption in Tel Aviv. Stop this war criminal. pic.twitter.com/N3RmDQD1OZ — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) December 24, 2017

Online followers hotly debated the wisdom of Hamas supporting a civic protest march when, as a radical Islamic movement, it is not well known for allowing free speech within Gaza. While some claim Hamas is brutally killing anyone who disagrees with what their control of Gaza entails, others say Hamas executes "only' people who 'collaborate'" with Israel.Anti-Corruption march in Tel Aviv, December 23 2017 Credit:Wiola GurdakThe human rights group B'tselem provides information online supporting the claim that Hamas kills people for committing crimes as well as for other unknown reasons.