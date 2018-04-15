Ultra-Orthodox Yom Kippur hero dies 45 years after war

A Yom Kippur War hero who dedicated his life to commemorating fallen IDF soldiers died Saturday, 45 years after a missile struck his tank in the Golan Heights.



In the past few weeks, complications from Yitzchak Drexler's wounds worsened and his condition deteriorated. His funeral will take place Sunday at 1 pm, in Jerusalem.





As a young man, Drexler enlisted in the Nahal paramilitary unit. During his reserve service, he landed in the IDF Armored Corps. It was during his reserve service that the Syrian Army fired at his tank in the Golan. Drexler was severely burned all over his body in the attack, but still managed to climb out of the burning tank, according to Hebrew media.An ultra-Orthodox man who had paid such a heavy price on the battlefield, Drexler became an icon of the war, according to Ynet. He grew up in Bnei Brak, was one of the founders of the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Emmanuel, and in his last years lived in the city of Elad and dedicated his life to commemorating fallen IDF soldiers.After the 1973 war, with severe burns all over his body, Drexler also fought to secure a role for the ultra-Orthodox in the IDF.Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman celebrated Drexler on Twitter, emphasizing his stance on ultra-Orthodox serving in the IDF."On Saturday, Yitzchak Drexler, who fought in the Yom Kippur War and was severely wounded and suffered burns on all parts of his body, pass away. A Yeshiva man who left his studies and enlisted, and did reserve duty to defend the people and the country. Even after the war, his wounds didn’t break his spirit and he urged other Yeshiva men to enlist." He concluded with the words: "These are the heroes of our nation, I salute you."Drexler left behind six children – two of whom chose a military track – and many grandchildren.