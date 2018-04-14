Israel's 70th birthday celebrations

If you haven’t heard or seen the signs plastered all over the country, Israel is celebrating 70 years of independence on Wednesday evening April 18 and Thursday, April 19. All the usual Independence Day festivities will be bigger and more extravagant for the state’s momentous anniversary, with every Israeli organization and establishment marking the occasion even better than they did last year. The Jerusalem Post compiled a list of events going on all over the country so wherever you and your family are stationed, you can find endless activities and events to choose from. All events are free unless otherwise noted.



• Afula is celebrating Independence Day at its New Station Area with on Wednesday at 8 p.m. with musical performances by Mashina, Eden Hason, Moshiko Mor, Yossi Shitrit and local bands. Children’s star Mayky will also take the stage in a special celebratory show featuring fireworks and lit up drums.





• The Dlila Beach in Ashkelon is hosting an Independence Day late-night beach party on Wednesday from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The party will feature Israeli singer Rotem Cohen and Israeli DJs: Smiley, Roy Zarchi and Mor Avrahami. Pre-registration required at israelparty70.co.il • Another late-night beach party is taking place on the beaches of Bat Yam near the hotels’ boardwalk on Wednesday from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. This night of non-stop music and dancing features Israeli international DJ Skazi, as well as Omri Gilckman from the band Hatikva 6, DJs Roy Leibovitch and Roy Tuchner. Pre-registration required at israelparty70.co.il • A 70th birthday party for Israel will be taking place in Haifa on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. filled with art workshops, bubbles, drum circles and a performance for children by “Didi and the Pendant.” The event will be held at the Round Garden at 39 Soroka St. For more information about the event, visit www.haifa.muni.il • Ivri Lider, Eliana Tidhar and “The Power of Rhythm,” are taking the stage in Gedera at the Maccabi Youth Square on Wednesday at 8 p.m.• Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. there will be special festive prayers at the Old City of Jerusalem’s Western Wall in celebration of Independence Day. The prayers will be followed by live music and dancing at the Western Wall pavilion.• Jerusalem’s Incubator Theater is offering two free plays in the spirit of Independence Day. The first, Beaujolais, is a 60-minute production where the audience chooses what happens on stage. The clock is ticking while the actors are performing skits, songs, stand up and more – all at the audience’s request.The second show, The Beautiful Israeli, is a comedy about different character types in Israeli society. The play surrounds the finale of a game show where contestants must convince the audience that they are the best representative of the State of Israel.Both shows are in Hebrew and will take place on Thursday April 19 at 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. Pre-registration is required for both performances at (02) 654-3004. The Beautiful Israeli will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m; Beaujolais will be at 8:30 p.m.• The Italian Jewish Museum in Jerusalem is celebrating Israel’s 70th birthday the Italian Way with a scavenger hunt-style game through the alleyways of Jerusalem.The event will take place in Hebrew from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. on Thursday. More information about the event can be found at ijamuseum.org • Kiryat Malachi Park is hosting some of Israel’s top musicians with two days of Independence Day concerts. On Wednesday evening, Dudu Aharon, Moti Taka and Noa Kirel will kick off the holiday at the park, and on Thursday, Itay Levi and children’s stars Michal Haktana and Na’ama will also be performing.• Rishon Lezion is hosting Israel’s biggest pop stars for an Independence Day Rave hosted by Israel’s top beatboxer, “Sagi Beatbox.”Musicians include Static and Ben El; Nechi Nech; Eliad; Stephan; Subliminal and the Ultras; Skazi; Telisman; Beniya Berebi; Axum; E-Z; Aviv Kazush; Noy Alush and more. Tickets are on sale for NIS 159 (NIS 79 for residents of Rishon Lezion) and can be purchased at tmisrael.co.il or *9964.The concert starts at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night at Rishon Lezion’s Live Park and will continue until sunrise.• The Tel Aviv Municipality, the Jerusalem Heritage and Culture Ministry, “Milestones,” the World Zionist Organization and the Zionist Council are bringing Israel’s history to life with a video-mapping event of Israel’s history. 3D videos will be projected on buildings on Rothschild Boulevard from Allenby Street, to the outskirts of Neve Tzedek, that will take the public back in time to the days of the beginning of the state. The event will take place both Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8:30 p.m. onward, alongside nostalgic musical performances from Israel’s first years and a fair where collectible items from the prestate period can be purchased.• Also on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, The Democracy Pavilion will be inaugurated, showcasing the history of Israel’s Declaration of Independence and highlighting 70 years of the State Israel. The pavilion, created by the Israel Democracy Institute in partnership with the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, is a 360º multimedia experience reflecting Israel’s values of freedom, equality, pluralism and diversity. The exhibit will open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1 Rothschild Plaza.• Tiberias’s Berko Archeological Park is partying all night Wednesday from 11:30 p.m.to 7 a.m. with performances by Muki, DJ Yurkan, DJ Ido Shoham and DJ Ron Roda. Pre-registration required at israelparty70.co.il • The Revivo Project, Tzivka Pick, Maya Buskila, Avihu Pinhasov’s Rhythm Club, children’s star “Strawberry the Superhero,” Gil Vain and DJ Smiley are all coming to Yehud-Monoson on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. The celebrations continue on Thursday at 5 p.m. with Roni Nadler, Daniel Moreshet and The Next Star’s Yonatan Mergi performing in honor of Israel’s 70th birthday. The events will take place at 7 Derech Moshe Dayan St.