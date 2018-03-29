March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

EU sanctions offer to Trump would leave Iran deal untouched

Trump has given London, Paris and Berlin until May 12 to offer concrete “fixes” to the accord

By
March 29, 2018 04:08
1 minute read.
Iran

Satellite image shows a nuclear facility in Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – European Union officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to consider new sanctions against Iran over its ballistic-missile program.

If adopted, the EU-wide measures would target specific individuals and entities involved in the development of the country’s ballistic weapons, as well as their support for the government of embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Britain, France and Germany proposed the new sanctions earlier this month in an effort to assuage US President Donald Trump, who is demanding actions against Iran that, in his view, close loopholes in the 2015 agreement governing its nuclear work.

But the EU offer thus far falls short of Trump’s standards for success, laid out in January. At that time, the president called for US-EU sanctions that would demand swifter and broader access for UN nuclear inspectors to Tehran’s military sites and an extension of limits on its uranium-enrichment program, in addition to the ballistic-missile actions.

Those first two demands would touch on the nuclear deal itself, and EU governments are still opposed to that.
Jpost's featured videos


Trump has given London, Paris and Berlin until May 12 to offer concrete “fixes” to the accord. He will otherwise allow US sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program to “snap back” into place, effectively withdrawing Washington from the accord.

Officials from Sweden and Ireland, as well as from Iran’s closest European allies, Italy and Greece, have expressed skepticism over the EU sanctions proposal.

But European diplomats said they would like to push the sanctions through by mid-April, before Trump makes his decision on whether to leave the nuclear accord.

Critics of the nuclear deal believe it should have addressed the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missiles.

They point to North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program, only now a direct threat to the US homeland because of its increasingly sophisticated delivery capacity.

Iran says its missile program is defensive in nature.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

Ambassador Danon addressing the UN after the Israeli resolution was adopted.
March 29, 2018
Danon warns world that ‘rules of the game’ on Iran nuke deal will change

By DANIEL J. ROTH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 16
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 27
    Elat
    18 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut