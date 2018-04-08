Former IDF Intel Chief urges grounding of Assad's helicopter fleet

Syrian President Bashar Assad's helicopters that drop barrel bombs should be grounded once and for all, the IDF's former intelligence chief Amos Yadlin urged on Sunday.



In a series of tweets, the retired general called on the US and Israel to take a firm position against the recent use of chemical gas against civilians.





“Even without poison gas, these vehicles are used to launch inaccurate explosives that inflict terror and death on Syrian civilians,” wrote the former chief of military intelligence and current executive director of Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).





4. Assad's squadron of helicopters that drop barrel bombs should be grounded once and for all. Even without poison gas, these vehicles are used to launch inaccurate explosives that inflict terror and death on Syrian civilians. — Amos Yadlin (@YadlinAmos) April 8, 2018 Yadlin blamed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the US's impending withdrawal from Syria for emboldening Assad.

Yadlin blamed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the US's impending withdrawal from Syria for emboldening Assad.







“As we approach Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom HaShoah, Israel should clarify that it takes a moral stance against killers who use weapons of mass murder against civilians. In this instance, Israel’s values and its strategic interests both point in that direction,” wrote Yadlin.

"Encouraged by the Ankara summit and Trump's announcement about the upcoming US withdrawal from Syria, Assad has once again used chemical weapons against his own citizens," he wrote, adding that Israel must take a stand against the Syrian leader.





2. It is important that the US repeat what it did one year ago – by responding in a way that damages Assad's ability to produce and launch chemical weapons. — Amos Yadlin (@YadlinAmos) April 8, 2018 Damascus has denied mounting any such attack and said the rebels in Douma, who are massively outgunned and completely encircled, were collapsing and spreading false news.



The US State Department said reports of mass casualties from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma were "horrifying" and would, if confirmed, "demand an immediate response by the international community." He called on the US to repeat its 2017 attack on Syria - "by responding in a way that damages Assad's ability to produce and launch chemical weapons."

Deadly gas attack reported on Syrian rebel enclave, Damascus denies, April 8, 2018 (Reuters)