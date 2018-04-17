April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
IDF releases intelligence proving Iranian military involvement in Syria

The IDF released the photo intelligence and exposed the images to demonstrate to the Iranians that Israel knows and understands the Iranian government's intentions in Syria.

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 17, 2018 13:23
1 minute read.
Photo intelligence released by the IDF on April 17, 2018 proving Iranian involvement in Syria

Photo intelligence released by the IDF on April 17, 2018 proving Iranian involvement in Syria. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Israel Defense Forces released photo intelligence Tuesday morning which demonstrates the scope of the military relationship between Tehran and Syria, specifically indicating Iranian military presence and establishment in the Arab state.

The intelligence includes photographs of a military base in Deir ez-Zor located in eastern Syria. In the photograph, there is proof of Ilyushin planes transporting weapons from Iran to Syria.

The photo released illustrates how Tehran was capable of delivering surface-to-surface missiles (SSM) and unarmed aerial vehicles(UAV) to Syria.

The IDF released the photo intelligence and exposed the images to demonstrate to the Iranians that Israel knows and understand what the Iranian governments intentions are in Syria and to reduce the scope of Iranian intervention in Syria.



"Israel will react strongly to any Iranian action from inside Syria," a senior IDF source told Sky News in Arabic, adding that Iran plans to attack Israel from Syria and gain control of the Arab state though its air force.

The IDF's pictures illustrate the threats imposed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' ability to send weapons to Syria from Tehran. The Guard's air force presence is located in five airports in Syria: T4, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Damascus International Airport and an additional airfield south east of Damascus.




The intelligence was released after an eventful night in Syria during which Syrian air defense missile systems went off for reasons which are unclear. A Syrian commander in the regional military alliance reported that the shots were a false alarm.

Contrary to this report, Syrian state TV reported that anti-aircraft defenses had shot down a number of missiles in the region of Homs. According to a media unit run by Hezbollah, missiles were fired at an airbase in the Damascus area.



In an anonymous report, a Syrian commander attributed the weapon-systems malfunction to "a joint electronic attack" by Israel and the United States targeting the Syrian radar system.

The recent rise in tensions between Israel and Iran coincides with celebrations for Israel's 70th year of Independence.

Reuters contributed to this report.


