Muslim boxer threatened after posting photo with Christmas tree

Bolton-based boxer and reality tv star Amir Khan has received hate messages threatening him and his family members, after posting a photo of his Christmas tree on social media.



Khan, who is Muslim from Pakistani descent, wrote the following text on his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week: “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017.”





While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017 pic.twitter.com/fOKN4KaGkh — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 19, 2017







However the Biblical scriptures totally forbid Idolatary & Paganism. The message of Jesus and all Prophets and Messengers was to call people away from idolatory and to worship God alone:



Jesus answered, "It is written: 'Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.'"Luke 4:8 — Islamic Gems (@StraightPath81) December 21, 2017

The post was met by fierce reactions from followers who felt Khan was betraying his religion.One respondent in a now deleted post wrote: “I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir.”Another Muslim on Twitter wrote that he respected Khan, but with a caveat:Another added: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”Aside from the rare rebuke, the overall message from Muslims and non-Muslims alike on the twitter post was positive, appreciating the interfaith message and wishing a happy holiday.