Muslim boxer threatened after posting photo with Christmas tree

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 24, 2017 16:11

One respondent wrote that he wants to kill the Muslim athlete and his family for betraying his faith.

Boxer Amir Khan

Boxer Amir Khan. (photo credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS)

Bolton-based boxer and reality tv star Amir Khan has received hate messages threatening him and his family members, after posting a photo of his Christmas tree on social media.

Khan, who is Muslim from Pakistani descent, wrote the following text on his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week: “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017.”

The post was met by fierce reactions from followers who felt Khan was betraying his religion.


One respondent in a now deleted post wrote: “I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir.”

Another Muslim on Twitter wrote that he respected Khan, but with a caveat: 

 

Another added: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”

Aside from the rare rebuke, the overall message from Muslims and non-Muslims alike on the twitter post  was positive, appreciating the interfaith message and wishing a happy holiday.





