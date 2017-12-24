Muslim boxer threatened after posting photo with Christmas tree

Boxer Amir Khan.
(photo credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS)
Bolton-based boxer and reality tv star Amir Khan has received hate messages threatening him and his family members, after posting a photo of his Christmas tree on social media.
Khan, who is Muslim from Pakistani descent, wrote the following text on his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week: “While everyone’s asleep, daddy put the Christmas tree up. Lamaisah’s going to be happy #Christmas #MerryChristmas2017.”
The post was met by fierce reactions from followers who felt Khan was betraying his religion.
One respondent in a now deleted post wrote: “I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir.”
Another Muslim on Twitter wrote that he respected Khan, but with a caveat:
Another added: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”
Aside from the rare rebuke, the overall message from Muslims and non-Muslims alike on the twitter post was positive, appreciating the interfaith message and wishing a happy holiday.