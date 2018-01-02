Politicians and activists show support for Iranian protesters on Twitter

An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest on December 30, 2017. (photo credit: STR / AFP)

Politicians and activists showed support for the Iranian protests on Twitter Sunday.



US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show the support for the “Great Iranian people” and criticize the Obama administration at the same time.





Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom. pic.twitter.com/7MRC3UWzTz — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 1, 2018

As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime... (1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 1, 2018

The Iranian people, especially the young, are protesting for the freedom and future they deserve. I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2017

Inspired by the heroism & bravery of the peaceful protesters in #Iran. We must stand by the Iranian people as they seek freedom from tyranny — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 31, 2017

73 yrs. ago I was freezing in Auschwitz-the world was silent. Today the Iranian people fight 2 be FREE. Please retweet this-TWEET 4 FREEDOM! — Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) December 31, 2017

Have seen British and German statements supporting the Iranian people's right to protest and their aspirations. Genuinely hard to understand the silence from Brussels. The EU needs to add its voice. Maybe they were waiting for the first work day since the holidays. That's today. — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) January 2, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recorded a video published on YouTube and other social media wishing the “Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom.”US Vice President Mike Pence called the protest a “heroic resistance” and promised to change American foreign policy in dealing Iran.Former Democratic candidate in the 2016 elections Hillary Clinton stated that she hopes "their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes."US First Daughter Ivanka Trump stated that she “stands by the Iranian people as they seek freedom from tyranny.”Human rights champion and Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor attributed her anniversary of her time in Auschwitz to the “Iranian people fight 2 be free.”Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro used this time to criticize the European Union’s lack of response to the protest, “the EU needs to add its voice.”The anti-government protests started on Thursday and have since escalated leaving at least 10 people dead and hundreds arrested. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for calm while pushing for stricter response from the Iranian police force.Reuters contributed to this article.