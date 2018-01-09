Author of tell-all: Trump knows who is Jewish in 'creepy' way

President Donald Trump is "aware of who is Jewish in a way that... feels creepy," according to Michael Wolff, the author of Fire and Fury - Inside the Trump White House, a tell-all about the Trump administration.



In an interview on MSNBC, Katy Tur asked Wolff about Trump's sexism and racism.





In the segment, Wolff discussed Trump's treatment of women, claiming that Trump "lives" to sleep with the wives of his close friends.When asked if Trump is sexist, Wolff mumbled a bit before answering, "Yes."He also said "Yes" when asked if Trump is racist.But when the question of antisemitism came up, Wolff hesitated."You know I've had this specific discussion with Steve Bannon, who thought not... He thought yes maybe he's a racist, he didn't think he was an antisemite."Wolff continued, "But, you know, I don't know. I think that he thinks about... I think he's aware of who is Jewish in a way that might give, that might, that feels creepy..."Fire and Fury has made headlines in recent days not only because of the many claims it makes about the Trump administration, but also because of the backlash from Trump himself. Trump rejected the accusations made in the tell-all, tweeting that he is "mentally stable" and a "genius."