January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Barbra Streisand slams Globes for not giving award to women directors

By JTA
January 9, 2018 11:27

“We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director,” the famed Jewish singer-actress also said. “These are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

2 minute read.



Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards.

Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Barbra Streisand criticized the sexism of Hollywood while presenting an award at the Golden Globes, pointing out that she is the only woman to have received its best director award.

“Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman … to get the best director award, and you know, that was 1984: That was 34 years ago. Folks, time’s up!”  Streisand said before presenting the final award of the night for best motion picture.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Streisand’s best director award at the Golden Globes was for the movie “Yentl,” in which she also played the title character.

“We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director,” the famed Jewish singer-actress also said. “These are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

Later tweeting some of her remarks, Streisand added: “I also would have liked to see director @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office. The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women.”

The Israeli actress Gal Gadot starred as the title character in “Wonder Woman.”



Streisand also praised Hollywood movers and shakers for changing the way they do business in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked the industry.

“I’m very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics,” she said. “And I’m proud that our industry, when faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the ways we do business.”

Actress and director Natalie Portman, who is Jewish, also addressed the inequality in Hollywood while presenting the award for best director, saying “Here are the all-male nominees.”

Women have been nominated in the Golden Globe’s best director category only seven times since 1943, according to the Los Angeles Times. Streisand also was nominated in 1991 for “The Prince of Tides.”


Related Content

Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington
January 9, 2018
Twitter decries Ivanka Trump's praise of Oprah at the Golden Globes

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut