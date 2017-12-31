December 31 2017
Tevet, 13, 5778
'Fauda' teaser billboards have some Israelis on edge

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 31, 2017 05:42

Residents have complained to local authorities after signs in Arabic go up across the country.

An advertising poster for season 2 of Fauda

An advertising poster for season 2 of Fauda. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Fauda might be an international television hit, but some people in Israel don't care for its ad campaign featuring giant billboards with Arabic writing, across the country.

As season two of the hit show Fauda approaches, a major billboard ad campaign has gone up in various Israeli cities. The signs, featuring Arabic text on a black background, read: "Get ready, we are coming for you."

The slogan, which is supposed to be replaced ahead of the season premier on Sunday, with details of the broadcast time, apparently scared some residents in cities where the signs went up, though it's not clear if it was the wording or the mere fact that the sign was in Arabic.

In the cities of Nesher and Kiryat Gat, residents wrote to their mayors requesting that the signs be removed, According to a report on Israeli news site Walla. In the case of Nesher, residents even attempted to cover the sign using bed sheets.

"I am all in favor of coexistence and I tip my cap to the people behind the campaign, but let's not play innocent,"  Nesher council member Shlomi Zino told Walla. "The ad agency wanted to shock and succeeded. A sign like that, in Arabic, white text on black background, without any logo or explanation in Hebrew and at this sensitive time feels like a message by a terror group."

The popular show deals with a unit of IDF intelligence agents, some undercover, trying to prevent chaos from spreading across the West Bank.  Trailer for Fauda Season2 (Israel FilmCenter/YouTube)

Zino said he wrote to the mayor and that the sign would be removed.

The second season premier is set to air in Israel on Yes TV on Sunday December 31. It is scheduled to arrive to Netflix in the beginning of 2018.
