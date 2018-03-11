March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Israel to play with 'Toy' at Eurovision

Kan teases promo clip of video for song contest.

By
March 11, 2018 11:45
1 minute read.

Eurovision 2018: First preview of Netta Barzilai's music video | Netta - TOY (Kan 11 / YouTube)

As the date for the Eurovision competition inches closer, Israel is gearing up to take home the prize. After all, the country won in 1978 and 1998, so shouldn't it have 2018 in the bag?

On Sunday morning, Kan, the public broadcaster which will air the contest live in May, released a preview clip of the song Netta Barzilai will perform in Portugal this year.

The song, called "Toy," was written by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger.

"Wonder woman don't you ever forget, you're divine and he's about to regret," sings Barzilai in the opening of the clip, before breaking out in seeming chicken sounds and dance moves. "I'm not your toy! Not your toy... you stupid boy." 

While many found the chicken noises confusing and disturbing, others praised the song choice.

"It looks amazing," said Eran Swissa, culture reporter for Israel Hayom.

The Eurovision World betting site shows Israel pulling an impressive fourth place finish with the song - which would be its highest finish since 2005.

Barzilai, a 24-year-old from Hod Hasharon, won the Kochav Haba TV contest last month to represent Israel at the Eurovision. She's the first woman Israel is sending to the competition since 2014.

The song "Toy" is entirely in English, despite the fact that all three of Israel's wins have been with Hebrew language songs.
The full version of the song will be released by Kan at 9pm on Sunday evening.


