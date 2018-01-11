January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Michael Douglas wards off sexual harassment claims, denies misconduct

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 19:17

"I had the choice of waiting for a story to come out, one that will clearly get picked up by other newspapers and magazines, and then I have to sit there and try to defend myself."

1 minute read.



Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES  - Oscar winning actor Michael Douglas has issued a pre-emptive denial of a sexual misconduct accusation, saying he wanted to get ahead of a potential story being investigated by Hollywood publications.

In a lengthy interview with entertainment industry website Deadline.com, published late on Tuesday, Douglas denied that he had masturbated in front of a woman who worked for him about 32 years ago.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever," Douglas said.

The accusation by the unidentified woman has not been published but Douglas said he had been informed by his attorneys in December that The Hollywood Reporter and other publications were investigating her claim.

"I felt the need to get ahead of this," Douglas, 73, told Deadline.

"I had the choice of waiting for a story to come out, one that will clearly get picked up by other newspapers and magazines, and then I have to sit there and try to defend myself."

The double Oscar-winner is the second celebrity to get his version of events out before being publicly accused of sexual impropriety in a scandal that has rocked Hollywood and led to many men being fired or cut out of projects.

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock posted a social media message last month saying he was "part of the problem," saying he had in the past been accused of rape and had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Douglas told Deadline he had been informed by his attorney that the woman also accused him of using coarse language around her, but not to her, and claimed that he had "blackballed" her in the industry after firing her.

The actor denied blackballing the women but admitted using "colorful language" in conversations with friends in his home and office.

Douglas said he supported the #MeToo movement by those breaking their silence over past sexual harassment, and that he had the support of his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his children.

Representatives of the actor did not respond on Wednesday to a Reuters request for further comment.


Related Content

'Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions' opens in Taiwan
January 11, 2018
Albert Einstein memorabilia to be displayed for 1st time in Asia

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut