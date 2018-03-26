March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

WATCH: Lions get their morning caffeine fix at Israeli safari

Because sometimes even lions need a wake up call.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 12:55

How do lions like their morning coffee? (Shay Ben Naftali/Ramat Gan Safari)

How do lions like their morning coffee? (Shay Ben Naftali/Ramat Gan Safari)

Lions at the Ramat Gan Safari woke up with a kick Monday morning as they rolled around in coffee grinds.

Yifat, a safari employee, spread coffee in an open area and then let the lions out of their den, after moving far away from the area.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


When the lions were released they followed the strong smell of the coffee and started rolling on the grinds for over 30 minutes.

The Safari explains that when lions encounter strong smells, they like to absorb them on their fur in order to get rid of their natural scent and disguise themselves from their prey.

While these specific lions do not need to hunt, the safari explains that they constantly provide enrichment activities for the animals to strengthen their natural behavior and mirror their natural habitat.


Related Content

Ambassador David Friedman wishes Israelis a happy Passover
March 26, 2018
Ambassador Friedman celebrates Passover with matzah baking

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 28
    Haifa
  • 23 - 33
    Elat
    18 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut