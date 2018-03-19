Ziggy Marley returning to Tel Aviv

Acclaimed reggae musician Ziggy Marley is making a triumphant return to Israel this summer, playing two shows.



Marley, the son of legend Bob Marley, seems to be a fan of the Jewish state, as this will be his third time performing here. He'll be playing at the Barby in Tel Aviv on July 31 and the Zappa Shuni Ampitheater in Binyamina on August 1.





Marley is married to an Israeli, Orly Agai, and the couple has four children.In 2015, Marley was honored by the Jewish National Fund with a Shalom Peace Award."I've been connected to Israel from when I was a child," he said at the time. "I feel a very spiritual and personal connection to that land and the people of that land. So this is our blessing and we will continue to have that connection no matter what anybody says or does, and continue to support Israel."Marley is a successful musician in his own right, and has released 18 studio albums, both with his family band, the Melody Makers, and solo. His biggest hits include "True to Myself," "Love is My Religion" and "Tomorrow People."Tickets for the shows are already on sale, via barby.co.il and zappa-club.co.il , and range from NIS 184-239.