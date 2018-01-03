January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

The status of Jerusalem: A matter of logic

By
January 3, 2018 21:31

Few are the cases in which the international community has ignored reality and worked against its own declared policy as in the case of Jerusalem.

2 minute read.



The status of Jerusalem: A matter of logic

Jerusalem . (photo credit: REUTERS)

The status of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has become one of the greatest make-believe issues in the history of international relations. Few are the cases in which the international community has ignored reality and worked against its own declared policy as in the case of Jerusalem.

Certainly there are occasions in international relations in which a modicum of make-believe is necessary to ameliorate conflicts and prevent crises. However, in this case, the degree and persistence of make-believe is quite singular.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The official stance of the international community is that a future peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs ought to be based on the boundaries prevailing prior to the Six Day War in June 1967, which included west Jerusalem as an integral part of Israel.

Further, the official position of the Palestinian Authority is that east Jerusalem should become the capital of a future Palestinian state.

If that is so, what is the problem of at least west Jerusalem being recognized as Israel’s capital? Indeed, why shouldn’t the embassies of all the countries that recognize Israel be located in west Jerusalem? The argument adduced by the governments of many states, particularly in Europe, is that such a move might be possible following a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

That, of course, is a legitimate argument, but it contradicts the official position of those same governments as west Jerusalem would remain under Israeli control following a peace agreement, even according to the PA.

If west Jerusalem is not recognized as part of Israeli sovereign territory, and thus is not allowed to be Israel’s capital, when all the maps of a future peace agreement entail the continued control by Israel of at least west Jerusalem, why on earth accept any other part of pre- 1967 Israel as sovereign Israeli territory? What is the difference then between, say, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba and west Jerusalem? The boundaries existing before the outbreak of the Six Day War included the four aforementioned cities as part of Israeli sovereign territory.

Israel is a unique case in international law. According to the international community it has no capital. The embassies are located in Tel Aviv while the Israeli government, parliament and the Supreme Court are located in west Jerusalem.

The argument according to which an international recognition of at least west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital might produce an adverse effect in the Arab and Muslim world is understandable, though illogical.

As mentioned before, even the PA, and with it the Arab countries, claims that a future peace agreement would have to be based on the June 1967 borders. Thus, according to the official Arab position, west Jerusalem, at least, would remain under Israeli control.

Why wait for a final peace agreement in the case of west Jerusalem, and not in the case of any other city in Israel? This is not a matter of ideology, but of logic.

The time has come to eschew fictional solutions and imaginary realities and start recognizing what the international community claims it does anyway – that at least west Jerusalem is an integral part of Israeli sovereign territory and will remain so even following a peace agreement.

The author is a lecturer at the Diplomacy Studies Program, Political Science Department, Tel Aviv University. He holds a doctorate in modern history from Oxford University and a master’s degree in international relations from Cambridge University.
He read for his B.A. in history at Tel Aviv University.


Related Content

money
January 3, 2018
YOUR INVESTMENTS: Are you an overconfident investor?

By AARON KATSMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 14
    Haifa
  • 12 - 20
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut