03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Breaking away from the custom to invite Jewish members of both parties to such events, President Trump did not extend his invite to Democrats or Reform Jewish leaders.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
What are the Jewish takeaways in this off-year election?
By JTA
Multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire at Texas church.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Rabbi Robert Barr will be the first practicing rabbi to serve in Congress should he win.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, tracked as broadly unpopular when it was first revealed two years ago.
Cooper was hosting a CNN panel about white supremacy when he took an aside and expressed his strong personal view.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The island's recovery will likely cost more than $30 billion.
By REUTERS
Gambler, hunter, drifter - nothing in the life of Stephen Paddock seems to suggest a motive for the horrific killings and suicide he committed.
James Fields described Dachau as the place "where the magic happened."
AIPAC announces support, suggests bipartisan backing.
Anthony Scaramucci was named to the role only 10 days ago.
US President Donald Trump is out of control of his team.
Questions about McCain's health arose during a recent Senate hearing when the lawmaker, normally a keen interrogator of witnesses, rambled during questioning of former FBI Director James Comey.
As anti-Israeli fervor intensifies in US colleges,researchers warn against losing the next generation.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Comey accuses Trump administration of defaming him, spreading lies
American officials said the intelligence discussed by Trump in his meeting with Lavrov was classified "Top Secret" and held in a secure “compartment."
"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump said in a string of Twitter posts.
Comey embraced one of the ADL’s signature issues, improving reporting of hate crimes by local authorities.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The cost of the conflict has been high for America as well.
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Washington’s treatment of the Jewish people was something that had a much larger affect than just on his country.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
AIPAC remains the preeminent pro-Israel lobby and its conferences have been a reliable weathervane of where US Middle East policy is headed for the next six months.
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
Samuel Woodward, charged with murder of Blaze Bernstein, took part in Atomwaffen's 'hate camp' training.
By AMY SPIRO
Is it possible the the Jewish holiday gained some inspiration from Arbor Day?
By JEREMY SHARON
She says she did not say "Hurry up, you Jew," but rather "Excuse me, I have to get through"
Unsurprisingly, the right and the left had very different takes on the situation.
Rep. Eliot Engel [D-NY] honored with a Kosovo stamp bearing his image.
Hadar, a border policewoman, was killed by a Palestinian terrorist at the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City in February 2016. She was just one of the IDF members honored at the Gala.
By KELLY HARTOG
"I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab", said conservative activist Laura Loomer.
Racist flyer campaigns have become widespread across the US recently, and while protected under free speech, the hateful letters arose fear and revulsion.
Eric Komar is currently being held without bail.
Lizerbram is very committed to sharing and telling Positively Israel stories and the many programs JNF-USA offers that engage people who are not Jewish or had no prior connection to Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
They were also sentenced to serve 30 hours of community service.
Lewis traveled to Tel Aviv for a weeklong film festival in his honor, produced in association with the Steven Spielberg Jewish Film Archives.
According to her lawyer, Alana Shultz was fired after her employers learned that she was 19 weeks pregnant.
The resolution would have the House affirm “that the Israeli-American community has contributed immensely to American society and culture.”
The Excel Ventures program is a 10-week fellowship part of the larger Birthright Israel Excel program, a business internship framework that has been operating for seven years.
By SHARON UDASIN
The ‘right to bear arms’ is a political ruse, a moral perversion and the beginning of freedom’s demise.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The family - including three children - had been held by the Taliban for five years.
By ASIF SHAHZAD/ REUTERS
The only mention of Jewish groups or activities in the 'disorientation guide' is in a section for 'Israel Apartheid Week.'
By YVETTE ALT/ JTA
The Princeton student was conducting dissertation research in Iran in 2016 when he was detained and charged with "spying under the cover of research," an accusation his family and university denied.
History is our guide to what Charlottesville means to racism in the US.
Should Netanyahu have responded more forcefully to Charlottesville?
By HERB KEINON
Millions of Americans – some would say American culture itself, and also the entire American civilization – have a weakness for idols.
Even those players who return to the US are often left with an indelible mark from their time in Israel.
By ALLON SINAI
Mike Pence will be staying in the King David Hotel, which hosted many US presidents, vice presidents, and other heads of state.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Steady flow of immigrants have been coming to Israel from North America in recent years.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Apology follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threat to fire her and withering criticism from both Israel and the US.
AACI’s J-Town Playhouse brings the classic musical comedy 'You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown' to the Holy City.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
A State Department spokesperson has poured cold water on the optimism expressed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on a US visa waiver.
By GLOBES
From the delights of Israeli food to the Israeli who fell in love with Hip-Hop.
A dozen women, along with seven start-up founders, to speed-date with US investors.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Christian love demanded that they try and convert the Jews, but more often than not, Jews felt more wrath than grace.
By TULY WEISZ
"As we say chazak, chazak, ve’nitchazek. Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Originally established in Hadera in 2013, CyberGym is a joint venture between the Israel Electric Corporation and CyberControl, an Israeli cyber-security consultancy group.
The US Embassy in Israel is especially festive tonight.
Experts are urging American immigrants to review their options wisely.
Cuisine from the red-white-and-blue makes its way to Israel in the form of home-cooked, BBQ fare with flare.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Israel and Judaism are inseparable, says American Zionist Movement president Richard Heideman.
By MOSHE DANN
Perhaps Americans could benefit from a little Australian clear thinking.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
While Thomas Jefferson wrote that ‘all men are created equal,’ his three daughters did not feel that equality.
By MARY ANN GWINN / NEWSDAY
From environmental and transportation reforms in the North to deep, imaginative art in the Center to good ol’ turkey dinners in the South, there is plenty be thankful for this week.
By ARIANE MANDELL
A drum player finds his way from the US to Israel via West Africa.
By CARL HOFFMAN
US President Trump's designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization doesn't help in the effort to return Americans being held prisoner in Iran, says one expert.
Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday afternoon reproached a Twitter commenter who accused her of being a Satanist by proudly proclaiming that she is married to … a Jew.
We're not asking you to stay away from naming him after a geographic region or body of water - like Golan or Kinneret or Yarden - though we never ever thought of naming you Kansas or Lake Erie.
Jews are not the only target of the intensifying GOP anti-immigrant obsession, but Jewish leaders here understand that the rage and hatred for Trump and the Republican leadership.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
It will take leadership on the part of Israel, continuing to reach out to its neighbors not only in the Arab states but among the Palestinians as well.
By JASON ISAACSON
The lessons of Normandy.
By STEWART WEISS
Trump's tax plan - and his administration - threatens the environment.
Opioids have become more popular than tobacco.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The new antisemitism is a more media savvy and complex beast.
By JOSEPH M BIANCHI
This week marks the 14th anniversary of the bombing of a convoy in Gaza that killed three Americans.
By MICHAEL FREUND
We need to focus on how to learn within the structure of the subject matter.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
Don’t look for Moore to clean up his act when he gets on to the big stage in Washington.
Like so many other Trump promises, those were just empty words.
While Twenge writes mainly about teenagers, a survey by Common Sense Media found that it’s not teens spending the most time in front of screens – it’s their parents.
By BRIAN BLUM
Reports noted that this year was different than years past, in that more Israelis who live in Jewish communities in the West Bank were invited.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
As someone who cares more about Israel’s security interests than political interests, I’ve grown concerned about the growing debate over which American political party is more supportive of Israel.
By STEVE ISRAEL
If you really want to affect Israeli policy, move to Israel. Experience the daily routine of an Israeli. Live the way we live. Vote accordingly. Shift the electoral balance.
By YOSEFF SHACHOR
The American Jewish community is outwardly liberal in surveys, but like others who claim to be left-wing, that liberalism is often only skin deep.
President Trump, I wish you a pleasant visit to Israel. Still, in my view, your success in office depends on an effective implementation of the America First policy.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Years from now, our descendants will ask us what we did in order to stem the tide of fascism. We all need to make sure we will be proud of our answer.
By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN
The vice president of Kosher Network International recommends advertising kosher products more prominently.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN