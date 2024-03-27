American support for Israel's war in Gaza shrinking, new Gallup poll shows

The percentage of Americans who approve of Israel's military action in Gaza has shrunk by 14% since November, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Gallup conducted the poll between March 1-20. In November, 50% of those surveyed approved of Israel's actions, 45% disapproved, and 4% had no opinion.

Now, 36% of Americans surveyed approve, 55% disapprove, and 9% have no opinion. The data also showed that respondents surveyed expressed higher levels of disapproval regardless of how closely they followed news of the conflict.

According to Gallup, all three major political parties in the US have become less supportive of Israel's actions in Gaza than they were in November. Members of the United Nations Security Council meet on the day of a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan. March 25, 2024 (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

While Republicans are still overwhelmingly supportive, their approval dropped 7%. In November, 47% of independents approved of Israel's military action, compared to March, where only 29% expressed approval. Democrats approval also dropped by half, with 36% approving in November and 18% approving in March.

US support for Israel wanes

"As the Israel-Hamas war drags on, US support for its ally’s actions in the war is slipping. This follows Gallup’s February poll finding that Americans hold less positive views of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Gallup said.

"Although Americans rate Biden's handling of the conflict poorly, his overall job approval rating is no lower now than before the conflict began. The issue does not register highly when Americans are asked to name the most important problem facing the US.

"Nor does it rank highly when Americans rate each of several international issues as critical threats to US vital interests," according to Gallup. "It could hurt the president by dampening turnout among would-be Biden voters who care deeply about the issue and are upset with his handling of the situation."