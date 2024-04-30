Majority of Americans think Israel should press on with Rafah op., finish war - poll

A strong majority of Americans believe that Israel should move forward with a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to finish the war against Hamas, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll published on Monday.

Survey respondents responded to a prompt asking, "Should Israel move forward with an operation in Rafah to finish the war with Hamas, doing its best to avoid civilian casualties even though there will be casualties, or should it back off now and allow Hamas to continue running Gaza?"

While willingness to support an Israeli operation in Rafah correlated with age (older respondents viewing such an operation more favorably than younger respondents), even among the youngest respondents, those aged 18-24, 57% said Israel should move forward with a Rafah operation.

Older respondents overwhelmingly support an Israeli operation in Rafah

In contrast, 84% of respondents aged 65 and above said the same. Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes as it seen from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Additionally, respondents who reported that they followed Israel closely were far more likely than not to support a Rafah operation. Among these survey respondents, 77% said that Israel should move forward with an operationin Rafah.