Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Warning comes after IDF demolishes two illegally built classrooms.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Taibeh resident Hassan Taher Shir Yusuf planned several attacks including a car bomb attack against city's police station.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
19-year-old women carried out surveillance, nixed possibility of bombing attack targeting university and bus station.
The EU took particular issue with a new IDF tool to evacuate illegal Palestinian villages, which it adapted from a measure initiated to help destroy settler outposts.
B’Tselem said that Civil Administration’s actions left 80 elementary school pupils in Jub a-Dib without any place to study near their homes.
MKs boost Haifa-area Beduin villagers in their struggle for an access road.
By BEN LYNFIELD
On-going dispute over the future of the unrecognized village of Dkeika marks further escalation in the relations between Israel's Beduin community and the authorities.
The village of Dkeika, situated in the South Hebron hills, is likely to face demolition because the state says it was built illegally and was never an actual village.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan's expected visit to the Negev has been protested against in a reaction to his handling of the controversial Umm al-Hiran affair.
Buildings in al-Arakib, in northern Negev, were destroyed for 111th time in an ongoing battle between the state and residents.
Footage emerges as Justice Ministry Police Internal Investigations Department (PID) is expected to conclude that the Umm al-Hiran incident was not a terrorist attack, according to reports.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Israeli authorities on Sunday issued demolition orders against 44 illegal structures in the Palestinian and Beduin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar
"You don’t have to be Einstein to understand the problem," says activist.
Ten new industrial zones are to be set up to combat unemployment in the sector, which is currently the highest in the country, the statement said.
‘We want justice over what happened in Umm al-Hiran,’ says Amal Abu Saad
Witnesses and audio visual data raise possibility that Yacoub Abu al-Kaeean was shot by police while immobilized during their recent demolition operation in a Beduin Israeli village.
"I came to sound my voice that this racism should stop."
MK Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union) said the Post report and other reports emerging about the incident appear to show that the scene of the police operation was a “complete mess.”
The demonstrators also demanded the release of the corpse of an alleged terrorist whose vehicle rammed and killed an officer carrying out the demolition orders and evictions.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Two eyewitnesses to the attack said in exclusive interviews with the Post on Sunday that Israeli police fired at a police vehicle during the deadly incident.
Hundreds of police entered Umm al-Hiran last Wednesday to demolish homes to clear the area for the establishment of a Jewish town in place of the Beduin village.
Thousands in Arara protest, Opposition MKs claim police cover-up.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,BEN LYNFIELD
As protesters blocked Highway 65, police began to use riot dispersal methods, including stun grenades, to control the crowds.
By ARIK BENDER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Odeh: Public security minister is a pathological liar.
By UDI SHAHAM
In 1956, the same families were forced off their land in the Wadi Zbala area of the Negev and relocated by the army to what became Umm al-Hiran.
"I am sure the police is lying. I have been in a lot of situations like this and I know they are using their force in a harmful way and I know they are deceiving the public,”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“Everything that can be said about you is not enough to describe you.”
"Erez was an outstanding policeman, the son of a policeman, and he was murdered this morning in a ramming attack," Netanyahu stated.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Miné par les dissensions internes et de nouveaux ennemis de l’extérieur, le groupe terroriste apparaît affaibli
By ZVI MAZEL
Le gouvernement a entrepris de faire appliquer la loi interdisant d’avoir plusieurs épouses, une pratique courante au sein de la communauté bédouine
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
By KKL-JNF
Beterem and the US Embassy in Israel back the program.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The arachnids – members of the spider family – can strike anywhere, including in highly developed neighborhoods.
From the state’s perspective, Beduin homes are illegally built, and it is not their land.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Residents are saying they will not leave, raising the prospect of a fresh confrontation in Umm al-Hiran a year after a house demolition operation during which two died in disputed circumstances.
“If it was a Jewish community, they wouldn’t be thinking about moving around the people.”
The Jewish state is proposing one of the largest relocations of citizens in the country's recent history, exceeding the Gaza Strip withdrawal in 2005, when 8,000 citizens were forced to move.
“I’m here at a basketball game for the first time in my life. It’s impossible to put into words the energies that fill the air," said Meshi-Zahav.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
There have been hundreds of serious and even fatal injuries caused by camels since 2007.
Defense Ministry benefits and occupational training are behind a recent boost in minority recruiting.
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
30,000 housing units to be built in Negev towns.
According to the indictment, Khaled spotted Kokia waiting for a bus alone on November 30 and decided to carry out the attack.
Kokia was murdered in a terror attack in the southern city of Arad in late November
The legislation would boost the chances of anyone who served the country in military, civilian or national service to be hired for civil service.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The two minors, aged eight and 12, were meant to visit Israel with their father, a Rahat Beduin, but are held by Security.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Recent enforcement of the law against polygamy in Israel is raising questions about its practice in Bedouin society
Polygamy has been illegal in Israel since 1977, but in practice, authorities have looked the other way. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has spearheaded a cabinet plan against it.
Bedoin construction workers treated for moderate and light injuries at Soroka Medical Center.
Critics of the plan say it violates international law by displacing a large number of Beduin from their ancestral lands.
Nitzana has created an ecological village that practices what it teaches.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
The state of Israel seeks to relocate Beduin herders.
There was a time when having a large family in Israel may have been a patriotic act.
By ALON TAL
The punitive retroactive measure has effectively left them stateless in a country where most were born in subsequent generations.
“We are fighting here for the State of Israel,” Roni Snir of the Binyamin Regional Council said on Sunday evening.
The government has tried for years to get Beduin groups to live in state-planned communities.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ismail Khaldi, Israel’s first Beduin diplomat, accused the Zevulun Regional Council and the Israel Lands Authority in an English Facebook post on Tuesday of "Beduin heritage cleansing."
By HERB KEINON
The debate in the media and press and on maps and at Knesset meetings is all very interesting, but seeing it from the air or on the ground shows the real challenge.
Israeli filmmakers present their proposals at CoPro, an annual fundraising event.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Justice minister calls for joint effort to combat polygamy; Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Sharia Courts Chief support change.
The family allegedly were angered by the 19-year-old's plan to work outside the home and supposed contact with men.
"The Beduin youth have never seen Westerners or Jews. They never used the Hebrew language. It is as if they are not even living in Israel."
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
He wants to imprison desert populace in ghettos, Arab MK says.
"I ask to give my apology to the family, and for the possibility to visit and speak personally with them.”
By BEN LYNFIELD,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Community activists: Nobody "consulted with us" about plan.
It will take much more than words of empathy to undo the profound damage done to the relationship between the Beduin community and the government.
As the much=debated investigation into the clashes that ensued after the demolition of the Beduin village nearly ends, the Israeli minister apologizes to the family of the slain Beduin teacher.
"These demolition orders pose an imminent threat against an already vulnerable Palestinian community," the French Foreign Ministry said in reaction to Israel's plan to demolish the village.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON
The reservists say they feel betrayed by the state.
Public security minister faces calls that he be "held accountable" for allegedly misleading the public and engaging in anti-Arab incitement.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Rabbinical students take a stand against demolitions in Umm al-Hiran
Galant’s comments raise Arab fears of more demolitions after Umm al-Hiran.
Supporters of Arab land rights say the state must address decades of discrimination, but can the bureaucracy and authorities finally see the big picture?
Residents of a Galilee Beduin village fight for a 2-kilometer access road.
By DAVID BRINN
‘Looks like they are covering up something,’ says Joint List MK.
By UDI SHAHAM,BEN LYNFIELD
The situation among Israel's most neglected community will only continue to get worse without immediate action to improve education, employment and law enforcement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
In a standoff between demonstrators and police who came to demolish houses in Umm al-Hiran, a police officer was killed in circumstances that have yet to be determined.
Will Israeli Arab youth be tempted to join the ISIS battle in the peninsula?
By YOSSI MELMAN
An unusual Beduin woman journeys to America
By EDWARD GROSSMAN
After the violence in Umm al-Hiran that claimed two lives, can
the state push through Beduin resettlement in the Negev?
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
If you’ve had the chance to visit Beduin communities in the Negev recently, such as Tel Sheva, Rahat or surrounding villages, you’re sure to have noticed that tourism is blossoming among these women.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Hundreds of Qataris keep camels in desert areas in eastern Saudi Arabia during winter months to train and breed them for races and beauty contests.
By REUTERS
Bridging the gaps between the Beduin and Jewish societies.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Palestinian citizens of Israel are no strangers to these disappointing, albeit rather inevitable conclusions.
By FADY KHOURY
I suspect the issue of the four MKs’ meetings in Europe last week will be brought up in the House Committee and/or Ethics Committee.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israeli law is more than merely a battering ram to be used against Jewish settlers by leftist NGOs.
By MEIR DEUTSCH
Ramping-up its confrontation with Israel, the European Union has gone into the business of establishing “settlements” for the Beduin and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, tower and stockade style.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
If we are to be sovereign for the foreseeable future, our responsibility toward Palestinians under our control increases.
By ARIK ASCHERMAN
For 10 years the government has ignored the Negev, seeing the issue as too large to confront.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It’s ironic that anyone would credit King Solomon for Jewish unity.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Arab nationalists, the Islamic Movement, and the EU are provoking the Beduin to resist Israel’s benevolent development plans.
Blueprints for the establishment of a legal town to be called Ramat Nueimah near Jericho were drawn up, but that plan has been shelved for the time being.
By JOSH HASTEN
This kind of a police double standard is not confined to the treatment of Arabs.
Equal educational opportunities for Beduin children or Arab society are no longer simply a matter of justice, but an economic necessity.
By DANA WEISS
The Beduin community has been completely neglected by each successive government.
By ARI BRIGGS