Sleep well on a six-piece set of bamboo-blend sheets for $23

This bamboo-blend fiber makes this sheet set lightweight, comfortable, and hypoallergenic.

By JESSICA KANZLER
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 09:44
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

It might be time to replace your heavy winter bedding with something light, soft, and hypoallergenic for spring that makes your bed at home feel like you’re on vacation. Bamboo fiber is naturally hypoallergenic, but it can also be expensive to invest in a full set. For a limited time, you can get this luxurious, six-piece bamboo blend sheet set for only $22.99 (reg. $32.86). 

Soft sheets and pillowcases for pollen season 

This beautiful bamboo-blend bedding set comes with two sheets and four pillowcases. The sheets are designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick, and you get both a fitted and flat sheet. 

You can get a better night’s rest with soft and light sheets, especially as the weather gets warmer. They’re even easy to wash. Just avoid bleach and machine wash in cold water, then tumble dry on low heat. 

One verified buyer raved about their bamboo-blend sheets, “Very soft material and comfortable to sleep on. They have the soft feel of flannel sheets but have a lighter weight…the sheets wash up very nicely and fit the mattress great.”

As comfortable and soft as the sheets are, the pillowcases might be even more important if you typically have bad allergies in the spring. With these bamboo-blend pillowcases, you could do yourself a favor during allergy season. Bamboo fiber is highly allergy-resistant, making it an ideal fabric to sleep with. Not only can it help relieve pesky allergies, but bamboo fiber is also bacteria-resistant and moisture-wicking. So if you’re sick of waking up with a new blemish or a runny nose, consider upgrading the material you're sleeping on.

More restful sleep this spring and beyond

If you want to fight your annual spring allergies while enjoying a luxurious hotel experience in your bed at home, you may want to replace your linens with a super-soft bamboo blend. 

Get the sleep you deserve when you grab this Six-Piece Bamboo Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set now for just $22.99 (reg. $32.86).

