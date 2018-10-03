03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, who also attended, promised to do all she could ‘to bridge the gap and make digitalization available to people with disabilities.
By STEVE LINDE
The hit TV show showcases Israeli ingenuity when a robotic exoskeleton designed in Israel to help paraplegics walk and climb stairs alone was featured.
By NICKY BLACKBURN
Des parents se battent pour changer le système et les mentalités, afin que leurs enfants handicapés bénéficient d’une plus grande intégration dans la société
By JENNIFER RICHLER
Des centaines de milliers de personnes handicapées rencontrent des difficultés pour joindre les deux bouts
By TALI KORD
Face à la maladie qui l'a touchée à l'âge de 9 ans, la députée l'a affrontée avec courage
By LAHAV HARKOV
Les vélos du courage : un événement placé sous le signe de la solidarité
By BARRY DAVIS
Nitzan Horim, des centres pédagogiques destinés aux familles en difficulté
By MIRIAM KRESH
Le Brésil donne le « la » et Israël répond présent
« Cela pourrait être ma plus belle expérience. » L’athlète paralympique israélienne entend bien rentrer avec une médaille
By LOGAN NEWMAN
"Kvutzat Hashahar," a group of mentally challenged adults, joins high-school girls from around the country on a meaningful trip to Poland.
By ATARA BECK
In steely defiance of his handicap, Abu Lubda mastered host of hand-centric skills: ping pong, learning to paint, making handicrafts.
By OMAR GHRAIEB / THE MEDIA LINE
“Here we leave politics and the relations among states outside the door and simply try to promote the rights of deaf people around the world..."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Although much progress has been made in recent years to make sites accessible to the dsiabled, there is still a long way to go.
Special-needs young adults rode in jeeps on the Golan, floated in the Dead Sea, planted trees, visited the Kotel, rode donkeys and interacted with IDF soldiers like themselves.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Hana Akiva, a wheelchair-bound woman, was struck on her one healthy arm. The attacker was arrested by police and taken for further questioning.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Currently the monthly stipend for disabled people is below the current poverty line.
By SARAH LEVI
Protest over human dignity and social benefits presents hard questions outside of pro-PM rally.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
One man with a big heart from Chicago helped the Friendship Circle make it happen.
By DEBBIE BERKOWICZ
Hundreds of thousands of disabled people struggle to cope and make ends meet. What does life look like for those who have no choice but to rely on state aid?
“I am here for the people who don’t have things to eat, who are outside in the winter. I am here to tell the government to give the people the minimum they need to live. The minimum!”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“The Ministerial Committee said yes to equal opportunities for all, and no to discrimination, and recognized the right of all citizens to have housing.”
The study also revealed that there were more disabilities among people with lower educational backgrounds than among those with higher education among all age groups.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Employing physical fitness to support injured IDF soldiers and terrorism victims.
By BENNIE PENZIK
After years of slogging tirelessly to encourage ethical practices by restaurant owners, Bema’aglei Tzedek is now monitoring employers’ adherence to labor laws.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Law attempts to ensure people with disabilities will be able to equally enjoy all the services offered to the general public.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Accompanied by police motorcycle escort, some 200 handicapped IDF veterans race from the President’s Residence to Beit Halohem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
It was Thoreau who famously said that “men lead lives of quiet desperation,” and he urged civilians to act out of conscience, even if this results in some form of punishment.
By STEWART WEISS
The Israel Sports Center for the Disabled in Ramat Gan is the perfect arena for the rehabilitation of those with disabilities.
By EMANUEL MFOUKOU