Israel must lead the Jewish community in the fight against Global Antisemitism - Opinion

Antisemitism is a persistent scourge that has haunted the Jewish people for centuries. For thousands of years, Jews faced discrimination, persecution, and state-sanctioned violence. This perilous existence, as guests in other countries, culminated with the Holocaust. Despite the hopes of the well-intentioned “Never Again” soothsayers, since the Holocaust, antisemitism has hardly disappeared into the dust bin of history. From the Romans to the Babylonians, from the Soviets to the French, from Nazism to the Arab World, and now to American college campuses and elite academic circles, antisemitism endures. It is malleable and pernicious.

Anti-Jewish bigotry adapts repeatedly. It morphs and shapeshifts. Today, this is best seen in the Islamo-leftist Alliance, a close relationship between two ideologies that seem to have little in common. The one commonality? Hatred of Jews. Since October 7th, this modern version of ancient hatred has escalated to alarming levels. It threatens not only Jewish communities around the globe, but the very existence of the State of Israel. People watch fireworks during the Israel's 69th Independence Day celebrations in Downtown Jerusalem on May 1, 2017 (Credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel has a lot on its plate at the moment. A war in Gaza and a hot conflict with Hezbollah in its north. An increasingly emboldened Iran seeking nuclear weapons. A cascade of diplomatic crises around the world. But this is an issue that cannot wait. Global anti-Semitism threatens all Jews – and it threatens the State of Israel. The Jewish state has to figure out how to fight on many fronts and lead the charge against global antisemitism.

For the first time in history, in the face of rampant antisemitism in the diaspora, there is a Jewish state. Not merely any state, but a Jewish state with power. With means. With resources, fortitude, and immense capabilities. Ensuring Jews would no longer be forced to rely on others for their safety was a motivating factor of Zionism. The Holocaust proved this view prescient. As Jews across Europe, with no army nor state, were left to die as the world watched. While Israel protects its citizens with all its might, it has a responsibility to protect the Jews of the world. To achieve this, Israel must establish The Jewish Agency to Combat Antisemitism (JACA), similar to the Jewish Agency for Israel created in 1929, with the purpose of assisting and encouraging Jews worldwide to help develop and settle Israel.

As the homeland and protector of the Jewish people, Israel must take this proactive measure to combat the rising tide of hatred and prejudice. It is no longer sufficient to rely solely on Jewish communities in the diaspora to bear the burden of this fight. Israel possesses the resources, expertise, and determination needed to support them. It must do so.

The current war in Gaza underscores the urgency of the moment. This current conflict with Hamas is likely only in its nascent stage. As it persists, antisemitism abroad continues to proliferate. Across the West, antisemitic forces shamelessly harass, bully, and assault Jews. Israel and the Jewish people cannot afford to wait for a Hamas’ demise before addressing this global epidemic of Jew hatred. Epidemics need remedies. By creating the JACA, Israel can take the lead in this fight. And in doing so, Israel will reassure Jews across the diaspora that it maintains an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Jews everywhere.

Despite its strength, Israel cannot fight this battle alone. Jewish communities in the diaspora must continue to stand in solidarity with the Jewish state. As Israel’s greatest external advocates, diaspora Jews’ must continue their unwavering defense of the Jewish State in the public square. Jews in the diaspora must do what they can to support the establishment and impact of the JACA, including with significant funding. Its creation is mutually beneficial. To Israelis, Jewish diaspora support reaffirms their connection to Jewish solidarity around the globe, and in turn, Jews around the world will receive support from Israeli ingenuity, innovation, and intelligence capabilities.

This fight must be led by the Jewish people, but not confined solely to us. Alliances are essential in this struggle. For the first time in history, Israel and Jews have natural allies against a common enemy. The Islamo-leftist alliance, whether it is Hezbollah lobbing rockets or American college students burning Israeli and American flags, represent a threat to Jews and Americans, alike. They abhor freedom, capitalism, and liberal values. By forging partnerships with strategic allies, the Jewish people can mobilize greater support in the fight against antisemitism. The case must be made clear. Today, they chant “from the river to the sea”, simultaneously, they want to rewrite American history and overthrow American meritocracy. Our fight is your fight too.

By establishing the JACA and rallying Jewish communities and allies worldwide, Israel can pave the way for a brighter, more secure future for the Jewish people. Today, we celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut, the miracle of Israel’s founding, a necessary refuge to account for centuries of persecution. Let’s use this moment to re-establish Israel’s role in the global fight to protect the Jewish people. By committing to combat antisemitism in all its forms, Israel ensures a thriving Jewish future free from persecution or ostracization.