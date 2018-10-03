Jared Kushner

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Episode of interest to Robert Mueller, investigating Trump confidant’s contacts with foreign governments.
By MICHAEL WILNER
In a testy exchange with ABC News's Cecilia Vega, Sarah Sanders defended US President Trump's son in law.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kushner is leading the Trump administration’s efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as trade negotiations with Mexico.
Kushner has had a broad portfolio in the White House, including taking the lead on Trump's plan to forge a Middle East peace deal.
By REUTERS
Trump warns change in access to classified info could affect Middle East peace efforts.
It is unclear what security status Jared Kushner requires to work at a high level on the Middle East peace process.
The crux of the concerns center on Kushner’s numerous encounters with Chinese Ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The bank reportedly received a subpoena from Mueller last year and has been cooperating with the investigation.
Announcing the controversial move last month, US President Donald Trump said he planned on setting forth architects and planners to design a new facility.
Shortly after stepping into his administration position, US officials approached Kushner about Wendi Deng Murdoch and advised him to exercise caution when speaking to her.
“Kushner is a company. He [Jared] was not involved as far as we known. If he was involved behind the scenes, of course, we’ll never know.”
By MICHAEL WILNER,MAX SCHINDLER
US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner's role as leader of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process brings his business ties to Israel under exceptional scrutiny.
The couple is being sued by Washington lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky, who alleges they failed to disclose investments in two law firms.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Ambassador Ron Dermer reportedly had been a key go-between for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Republican officials under the Obama administration.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The US State Department has traditionally labeled the settlements as an impediment or “unhelpful” to a two-state solution.
By JTA
The president's son-in-law addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
What does Flynn's plea mean for special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between the Trump campaign and transition team and Russia? Are there implications for Kushner and for Israel?
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Retired US Army lieutenant general Micheal Flynn agreed to cooperate with the investigation into the Russia's involvement in the Trump campaign.
The probe is part of a larger investigation by Mueller into Kushner and his conversations with foreign leaders.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Trump blames Kushner for decisions that have led to a probe into connections between his campaign and Russia, according to a 'Vanity Fair' report.
In an act of diplomacy, Kushner and Greenblatt spent time with PA official Saeb Erekat following his lung transplant.
Ivanka Trump celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday--although her Hebrew birthday happened over a week ago, on 2 Heshvan.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
The mistake was due to a database error and has since been corrected.
Jared Kushner accidentally registered as a female to vote.
Jared Kushner, who is a close advisor to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, seemed to have slipped in the same manner as Hillary Clinton. What will happen now?
Both family members are serving as senior advisers to the president, with Kushner leading the administration’s effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.
"As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job."
Jared Kushner, Ivanka, Gary Cohn reportedly his primary targets
Donald Trump's Jewish daughter and son-in-law failed to convince the president to change his tune on Charlottesville.
Jared Kushner may be confounded by Israeli-Palestinian history, but the events of July may have shown him this history is inescapable.
CNN reported two businesses working with Jared Kushner’s family real estate company used his status as a top aide to President Donald Trump to lure Chinese investors.
While in New York City, Abbas rejected an offer to meet with Trump administration officials, according to Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad.
By ADAM RASGON
What does this mean for the proposal to revive Israeli-Palestinian talks that Kushner and his team are said to be releasing “soon”?
According to diplomatic sources, Kushner and Greenblatt said of the plan that “both sides are going to love some of it, and hate some of it.”
Jordan said that Israel had apologized for the July incident in which two Jordanians were killed at the Israeli Embassy compound in Amman.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
Netanyahu reportedly has conditioned his participation on approval from the Trump administration.
Administration officials hope the publication of new peace plan will create a new reality in the politics of the process and negate the admittedly adverse effect the Jerusalem announcement has had.
Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of a consideration of political benefit, not about moving the peace process forward, according to Jake Sullivan.
"Our goal is to facilitate, not dictate, a lasting peace agreement to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians and security across the region.”
As Trump’s negotiation team begins to create a new peace plan it meets both praise and skepticism.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jibril Rajoub’s comments come as US President Trump and his aides continue to hold off from explaining their position on the two-state solution.
After ‘Team America’ peace envoys’ visit, attention shifts toward formulation of US policy.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Over the past two weeks, senior Palestinians called on the Trump administration to back the two-state solution and ask Israel to stop building settlements.
"Nothing is impossible in the face of [well-placed] efforts,” said Abbas.
A US delegation on the ground seeking to salvage peace talks now faces increasing pressure to take a stand regarding the two-state solution.
The prime minister met the US delegation to Israel on Thursday.
By HERB KEINON
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke in Ramallah with Meretz party head MK Zahava Gal-On.
Palestinian senior officials emphasize that the PA will only accept a solution where Israel withdraws to the pre-1967 borders and east Jerusalem becomes the capital of the future Palestinian State.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
In the wake of the Temple Mount crisis, can Washington remain an honest broker to peace?
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
The leak of the phone call to Channel 2 comes as Netanyahu has tacked significantly to the right following his decision earlier this week to remove the metal detectors on the Temple Mount.
Aides to Kushner and his wife, Ivanka acknowledge they now face an unprecedented effort to push them out of their formal roles in the Trump administration.
Ciner stressed that signing the letter was "completely voluntary."
By CHRIS SOMMERFELT/ NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
“It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews."
By BEN SALES/JTA
President Donald Trump, in the first fraught months of his administration, heralded the promise of his Jewish daughter and her husband like a proud papa dropping the kids off at a tough new school.
The first daughter and husband Jared Kushner welcomed children visiting the White House with Chai Lifeline to a surprise bowling experience.
This isn't Ivanka's first Sukkot shopping trip.
Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America does not believe that Steve Bannon has been portrayed accurately in media reports.
"He's the special adviser to the president? What kind of advice is he giving him?"
By AMY SPIRO
Ivanka Trump spoke out strongly against racism in America.
Jpost's editorial board compiled the annual ranking of the movers and shakers of the Jewish world.
In their first six months as presidential advisers, Ivanka and Jared led a resistance within the West Wing against forces they considered too far right of the American political consensus – and won.
Amnon Reshef served in the IDF in major wars and operations from 1956 to 1982, including a major 1960 campaign, the 1967 Six Day War and the 1970 War of Attrition.
The late-night host will make his first trip this September.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Trump has been dogged by allegations that his campaign aides worked with Russia, which US intelligence agencies have accused of interfering in the election.
Was Kushner taken for a ride by Israeli and other business partners?
By MAX SCHINDLER
US President says Israel would have had to pay in return for Jerusalem recognition, but Ramallah backed away from talks.
By JTA,REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
What would be the tipping point that could directly embroil Netanyahu or Trump in these probes?
"We've been very focused on 'the deal,'" Kushner said. "You see a lot of reasons why this could go south very quickly."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak to the forum by video.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jared Kushner is busy meeting officials as the White House reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly.
Can Gal Gadot be the reason behind the late night comedian's expected visit to the Holy Land this month?
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke positively about Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt's upcoming visit to the Middle East and the steps towards peace it may bring.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Hanan Ashrawi flays Jared Kushner, who has admitted himself that the conflict may be unsolvable.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Friedman was involved in working to reduce tensions over the increased security measures at the Temple Mount, following the July 14th attack.
A senior administration official said that the president's team "continues to be engaged in this situation at the highest levels."
It is rumored that the decision to remove metal detectors from the Temple Mount was linked to the safe return of an Israeli embassy guard who was trapped in Jordan.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Kushner’s trip was confirmed by the White House in a statement.
The former ambassador to Egypt argues that Sisi is not a dictator like Qaddafi, and he "needs American support in order to sustain the reforms that he needs to change Egypt."
US President Donald Trump should avoid his predecessor's mistakes regarding Egypt.
By ZVI MAZEL
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would meet the US delegation led by Kushner later in the day, Sisi's office said.
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
A revealing, off-the-record conversation with interns leaks to the press.
Kushner is trying to make peace between Israel and the PA. Kushner is a smart guy. He knows that Hamas looms over everything. He is on a fool’s mission, and I think he knows it.
By BARRY SHAW
The Saudi plan represents a reasonable starting point to build a future negotiations platform that would make a solution more feasible to reach for both sides.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Trump’s record isn’t perfect but he certainly doesn’t deserve a Jewish boycott of his High Holiday call.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Readers of 'The Jerusalem Post' have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Two major potential hurdles Jared Kushner needs to focus on.
By DORON PELY
It was then that I finally understood that there would be no limit to the extents to which some Jews would go to justify their support for the man who is now president.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Kushner should be applauded for his honesty.
By YAAKOV KATZ
There were three big takeaways from Kushner’s remarks in a leaked recording regarding his views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Depending on the starting point selected, the rights and wrongs of each party’s position in a political dispute can look very different.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The hearts and minds of average Palestinians have to be prepared for peace through a completely different set of messages.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
What you should be doing instead is stopping US funding of the Palestinian Authority while it continues to incite mass murder and psychotic hatred.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Everyone is united against terrorism – except when that terrorism is aimed at Israel and Israelis.
By MICAH HALPERN