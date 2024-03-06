ADL CEO defends choice inviting keynote speaker Jared Kushner

The Anti-Defamation League presented Jared Kushner with its inaugural Abraham Accord Champions Award on Wednesday in front of a crowd who received former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law with mixed reactions.

Some people rose to give Kushner a standing ovation as he walked on stage. Several rows of attendees began exiting the room as Kushner began speaking. There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the room and three separate protestors were escorted out.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explained his decision to invite Kushner to speak ahead of his acceptance remarks.

"Our next speaker is someone who I disagree with strenuously. He worked for a White House that I consistently, and we at the ADL, publicly criticized in the strongest terms. And we've had more than enough phone calls," Greenblatt said. "But I invited him to speak here."

Greenblatt said he received calls questioning his choice. Part of the reason is because the ADL is not a partisan organization, he said. ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during the Anti-Defamation League’s ‘Never is Now’ summit in New York City last November. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

ADL supporters are not from one political party, and Greenblatt said the ADL has always incorporated ideological diversity in its events.

"Another part of the answer is that we are living in an October 8 world, and I firmly believe that we as a Jewish community cannot afford to be divided," Greenblatt said. We do not have to agree on everything, but we cannot allow the partisanship and polarization that has poisoned so much of our society to poison us. We can't allow it to do the same to us. because, like it or not, we are in this together."

Greenblatt went on to call the Abraham Accords one of the most consequential foreign policy accomplishments of the US government over the last 50 years.

Kushner acknowledged that a stage at an ADL conference is the last place he expected to speak the words he's had on his mind since October 7.

Following October 7

Kushner spoke about the pain of the Jewish community following the attacks on October 7 and the challenges of antisemitism. He highlighted the accomplishments of influential Jewish people throughout history.

Kushner reflected on the process of working with his Arab counterparts in negotiating the terms of the Abraham Accords and the success the diplomacy has brought to the region.

"When I started my diplomacy in the Middle East, it was not lost on me that I was a Jewish American, working with Muslim leaders to make breakthroughs that many members of both of our religions thought were impossible," Kushner said. "The approach I took was different from those before me."

Kushner criticized liberal women's groups for being silent about the sexual violence Hamas committed against Israeli women, and he criticized the UN for issuing more resolutions condemning Israel than North Korea or Iran. Kushner also called for the dissolution of UNRWA.

"I challenge the United Nations to take a single year off from focusing on the sole Jewish member state and, instead, work on some of the other vexing problems we have in the world," Kushner said. "Sometimes condemnation is needed. But in most cases, constructive engagement will create better outcomes in clear, mutual understanding, and more importantly, our goal of the elimination of antisemitic thoughts, sentiments, and statements."

Kushner said he's grateful for the many non-Jewish people who have stood out publicly as allies to the Jewish people.

"My heart goes out to the Palestinian people. They could use better friends as well," Kushner said. "Supporters who wish to see them thrive are wasting their efforts by scapegoating Israel. They must demand accountability from Palestinian leaders and expect civil behavior from their citizenry.

Kushner then acknowledged his father-in-law, saying people can think whatever they want about Donald Trump, but that he is not an antisemite.

Some audience members loudly booed at this remark.

"For me, the condemnation by some Jewish groups of a man I know who blessed my wife converting to Judaism, or wore yarmulke when he walked down the aisle at our wedding, who proudly attended the brit milah of his grandson - his Jewish grandson - and who has always been a strong and vocal supporter for the Jewish people in the State of Israel, was confusing," Kushner said.

The result of Trump's presidency speaks loudly, Kushner said, and he went on to highlight Trump's sanctions on Iran, move the embassy to Jerusalem, and return the Golan Heights to Israel.

Kushner also said Trump foresaw the growing antisemitism on college campuses, which he completed with an executive order - which the ADL supported - to force universities to provide equal protection to Jewish students being discriminated against.

Kushner expressed his reluctance of accepting the award and speaking at the conference as he grew skeptical of the ADL, viewing it as a political organization.

However, Kushner said he believed Greenblatt's genuine desire for a partnership to fight antisemitism that transcends political ideology.

"After all, how can we ask others to stand with the Jewish people if we cannot stand with each other? We cannot let this be about politics. This is about the Jews," Kushner said. "If Jews cannot look past their partisan beliefs to acknowledge positive efforts on behalf of the Jewish people, then we will be doomed to history repeating itself as it has time and time again."

Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Coalition of America, criticized the ADL's decision to host Kushner in a post on X following his remarks.

"For the record, I care how you vote. And I can't fathom why anyone would normalize a former president who mocked Israel, praised terrorists, incited an insurrection, emboldens antisemites, aligns with Putin, refuses to condemn white supremacy, pledges to be a 'dictator on day one,' and called 75% of us 'disloyal,'" Soifer said.