Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

The investment from the UAE came through a sovereign wealth fund, but the Qatari investor's identity was unclear, a NYT report said.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 00:16
Jared Kushner attends the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's private equity firm, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions.

When did Kushner create this private equity firm?

JARED KUSHNER appears in the White House with then-US president Donald Trump and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters) JARED KUSHNER appears in the White House with then-US president Donald Trump and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

The investment from the UAE came through a sovereign wealth fund, but the Qatari investor's identity was unclear, the NYT report said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala, Emirates Investment Authority, Affinity Partners, and the Qatar and UAE embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Last year, a US House of Representatives committee had said it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Kushner.



