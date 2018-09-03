03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
The event recognized Natan Sharansky's exceptional achievements and celebrated his heroic life story from Soviet prisoner, to Israeli politician, to leader of the global Jewish people.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Two of the leading voices in the Jewish world discuss the current state of ties, their vision on future opportunities and the challenges of Jewish communities in Europe and beyond.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In a room filled with attendees from the former Soviet Union, it was Sharansky’s words about Wiesel that people came to hear.
By KELLY HARTOG
“Whenever there are pro-Israel demonstrations in Australia or Germany or New York or San Francisco, there are more and more people at these demonstrations speaking Russian,” Sharansky said.
Nefesh B'Nefesh Flight with 233 immigrants from North America to arrive in Israel Tuesday Morning.
Natan Sharansky, the go-between for Israel and the diaspora, aims to mend ties before they worsen.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Case of Conservative converts source of dispute between religious leaders and Interior Ministry.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Russia was the source of the highest number of olim.
Youths from Israel, the US and South Africa participate in videoconference.
Sharansky calls for mass aliya from France.
By RINA BASSIST
Moshe Yaish Nahari, a 35-year-old father of nine, was gunned down while buying food for Shabbat in Yemen in 2008. His family are all now reunited in Israel, living in Bnei Brak.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The program links around 450 communities in Israel and around the world through 46 established partnerships. “
By SAM SOKOL
Natan Sharansky and Genesis Prize winner Michael Douglas battle assimilation, promote engagement among Jewish youth at Brown, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Sharansky tells PM ’Meaningful dialogue’ with organized Jewry has been eliminated
Director general Alan Hoffmann under fire, critics say “unable to balance a budget or actually accomplish much at all.”
“I really believe that anti-Semitism is not our ally, and we do not have to act as if it is,” Jewish Agency chairman Sharansky says.
By HERB KEINON
The three will debate on the topics of peace and democracy.
Ruderman to ‘Post’: Donors are looking for impact, not involvement in an initiative plagued by political infighting.
The initiative is aimed at stemming the tide of assimilation and forging stronger bonds between Diaspora Jews and Israel.
US ambassador says only unusual circumstances will make US President Obama get involved in Pollard's release.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Le témoignage émouvant de Yosef Mendelevitch, dissident soviétique
By ASHER WEILL
Jewish Agency head to 'Post': Building Jewish identity is job 1.
Jpost's editorial board compiled the annual ranking of the movers and shakers of the Jewish world.
Master chess-player and current leader of the Jewish Agency aims to bring Diaspora Jews and Israel even closer - Natan Sharansky.
With the 10-year anniversary of that withdrawal approaching, Natan Sharansky talks about
why Sharon went ahead with the move.
Competition was born out of $1 million former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg received as the organization’s first recipient of the prize, which was bestowed in Israel last May.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Current Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky will complete his term at the end of June.
Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky will finish his term in June after nine years.
“Those who love Israel and hate Jews and those who hate Israel and love Jews are not our partners,” the Jewish Agency chief affirmed.
Jewish leaders from the United States, Europe and Israel have expressed interest in having
Michael Oren replace Natan Sharansky as Jewish Agency chairman.
When the cabinet voted on June 26 to freeze its resolution to create a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, Steinitz was the only Likud minister to vote against it.
How to make a ‘real Israeli sandwich.’
By SARAH LEVI
Differences set aside in search for common values at annual Tisha Be’av study session.
Will the cabinet’s decision on the Kotel and conversion affect Jewish support from the Diaspora?
By MARK WEISS
Jewish Agency chairman tells ‘Post’: It’s ‘demagoguery’ to say this is ‘breaking point’ in Israel-Diaspora ties
Natan Sharansky: JAFI committed to principle of one wall for one people.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JEREMY SHARON
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
By JEREMY SHARON
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Swiss, Dutch for reassessing funding to terrorist-glorifying Palestinian NGOs.
"Theodor Herzl said that if you will it, it is no dream. Mr. Tyler no longer has to dream on."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Gunning for position, Ma’aleh Adumin mayor slams disruption of egalitarian prayer.
US board members keen for longtime chairman to stay on.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,GIL HOFFMAN
Public, religious, academic figures attend conference on Jewish identity hosted by Israel Democracy Institute.
After Israeli court upholds force-feeding of inmates, Jewish Agency head and former USSR labor camp prisoner says practice is a "form of torture."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Chairman: It’s time for new people and new ideas.
A spokesperson for the president said haredi representatives had been invited to attend. The theme of the unity session is remembering the past and educating for the future.
Sharansky also spoke about the haredi pressure to nix the deal in the months since the government approved it.
Sharansky was regarded at the time as a symbol by everyone — the political left and right, religious and secular.
Sharansky: "Joint List MK's focus on 'cheap political points' rather than advancement of community."
By JNS.ORG,JPOST.COM STAFF
Knesset hosts special event to mark 25 years since ‘the opening of the gates.’
By STEVE LINDE
Sharansky pledges to "thwart those who seek to confuse young Jews and draw them away from Israel."
In the evening, Douglas will be awarded the Genesis Prize by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky in a ceremony at the Jerusalem Theater.
By HANNAH BROWN
Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky speaks about the balancing act with European Jewry – protecting the ones who choose to stay, and empowering those who choose to leave.
One percent of the French Jews will move to Israel in 2014, Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky says.
By JOSEPH STRICH
Jewish Agency chairman Sharansky spoke about Sherbourne’s greatness and the impact he had on plight of Soviet Jews in 1970s.
By JACOB GOLDSTEIN
Over 2,000 from global Jewish community participate in Jewish Agency forum; Sharansky: We look forward to hearing as many voices as possible.
"What changed my life is traveling through a country that has been traumatized, yet sees so much hope," says Oz.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
TV personalities Dr. Oz, Rabbi Boteach are in Israel.
Sharansky expresses pessimism to 'Post' regarding reforms; says "growing perception that organization is run like closed club."
Sharansky and Lauder express their “great disappointment and dismay” in the “Claims Conference leadership.”
At Babi Yar during a speech in Kiev, construction and housing minister compares Islamic Republic of Iran to Nazi Germany.
By SAM SOKOL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Chairman Sharansky says choice of venue is part of effort to strengthen connections with Jewish communities in the FSU.
Conservative, reform and orthodox rabbis find common ground, sign off on letter endorsing Natan Sharanksy-led task force.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In letter to Julius Berman, Holocaust survivors organization backs Sharansky call for probe of Claims Conference.
Senior executives of the body on restitution for Holocaust survivors accused of embezzling funds.
Worth an estimated $5 billion, Sumner Redstone is a true rags to riches story.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jewish Agency chairman Sharansky says construction of new Kotel section could start within a month of approval.
Jewish women eye further court fight for Western Wall rights. Leader of 'Women of the Wall,' Anat Hoffman, to meet with Sharansky.
By REUTERS
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz vows to fight against "the slightest deviation" from customary practice at the Western Wall.
By JTA
A donated Torah scroll helps a ‘quiet congregation’ in Minsk participate in the full spectrum of Jewish life.
By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN
In a wide-ranging interview for Rosh Hashana, Natan Sharansky tells the ‘Post’ that Operation ῾ ᾽Protective Edge has united the Jewish people.
A reprint of a conversation with Natan Sharansky about his meeting with Nelson Mandela on July 6, 1990.
Our mantra should be: Elevate “the Robinson’s Arch area” spiritually and popularly; just don’t elevate it physically.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Natan Sharansky, who spent nine years in the Soviet gulag in the 1970s and ’80s, knows a thing or two about how authoritarian regimes are brought down.
PM blasts planned Gaza flotilla, asks why supporters aren’t going to Syria.
Jewish Agency Chairman says prominent New York Rabbi is a leader and has inspired generations of Jews.
Kissin approach Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky a year ago to ask for his help in becoming an Israeli.
Sharansky says aid is "expression of solidarity" between Diaspora Jewry and Israel terror victims.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Foreign Press Association head: I hope this club will help reporters get closer to the truth.
Jerusalem court holds that women praying out loud in prayer shawls do not disturb the public order.
Netanyahu tells Jewish Agency chairman to continue pursuing proposal of egalitarian section at the Western Wall.
Five women detained for wearing prayer shawls; Jewish Agency chair: Incident flags urgent need for egalitarian section.
Haredi man arrested for allegedly lighting woman's prayer book on fire; Women of the Wall Director Lesley Sachs among those detained for wearing prayer shawls; Kotel Rabbi Rabinowitz slams "provocation."
The reason that it was so important to him to convey the Kaddish to Sharansky was because it was the Kaddish that had opened his own eyes and his heart to his heritage.
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
"The Kotel, like every place in Israel, should have enough room for all the prayers of the Jewish people.”
The big problem – one of Israel’s biggest – is the death grip in which the state holds the practice of Judaism.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“The threat from what is happening now is whether Diaspora Jewry and Israel will continue their journey as one people.”
During the recent AIPAC convention, the various presidential candidates repeatedly praised Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East.
By KENNETH COHEN
In his recent Jerusalem Post article the Jewish Agency Chairman, was spot on in his diagnosis; but totally off target with his prescription for dealing with anti-Israel defamation on US campuses.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Limmud, like the idyllic version of Christmas, is also a family affair, sometimes taking on the qualities of summer camp in blustery December.
By MICHAEL WIDLANSKI
Why does the government not proactively offer Israeli citizenship to prominent Jews across the globe?
One test as to whether the Claims Conference is willing to undertake reform or face intervention from an external monitoring body is whether Julius Julius Berman will continue to insist that he remain chairman of the board.
By ISI LEIBLER
US Jews should send message to Israeli gov't to create space for egalitarian prayer or protests will convene outside PM's office.
By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI
Haredi men who threw garbage at women in prayer shawls behaved like pogromists; silence in the haredi community added to the disgrace.
Sharansky says that over the past year Israel and the Jewish people have continued to find themselves at the center of a world struggle between freedom and identity.