The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Embracing IHRA antisemitism definition is important - Sharansky to Biden

The White House antisemitism plan said that it acknowledges IHRA as the main definition of antisemitism but also acknowledged the existence of other definitions.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 29, 2023 22:11
THEN-JEWISH AGENCY CHAIRMAN Natan Sharansky speaks at a protest held outside the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem, in 2016. The signs read ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ and ‘Judaism without coercion.’ (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
THEN-JEWISH AGENCY CHAIRMAN Natan Sharansky speaks at a protest held outside the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem, in 2016. The signs read ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ and ‘Judaism without coercion.’
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Prominent Jewish leader Natan Sharansky publicly said on Monday that the White House and President Joe Biden should only offer one definition for antisemitism: the International Holocaust Memorial Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition, which determines that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

Sharansky wrote to Biden on Twitter and tweeted that "your embrace of the IHRA Working Definition is critically important and it must be given an exclusive role in the plan's implementation."

Sharansky explained that the IHRA definition is the only one that covers what he has called "The Three Ds" of modern-day antisemitism: "Delegitimization, demonization and double standards."

Sharansky, the former Israeli minister and former chairman of the Jewish Agency, is currently Chair of the Advisory Board for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

Sharansky has also thanked Biden and the White House for their "prioritization of the fight against rising antisemitism. Your groundbreaking new national strategy presented last week will help foster the broad united front needed to combat this societal scourge effectively in the US."

NATAN SHARANSKY on the Haas Promenade in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) NATAN SHARANSKY on the Haas Promenade in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The strategy that was launched on Thursday specifically said that it acknowledges IHRA as the main definition of antisemitism but also acknowledged the existence of other definitions such as the Nexus Document, that is more to the left of the political map regarding its attitude towards Israel and to antisemitism. 

The IHRA definition is a non-legally binding statement that provides a broad and general description of antisemitism, accompanied by 11 illustrative examples that include criticism of Israel as a potential manifestation of antisemitism. The more recent Nexus definition aims to provide a clearer and more precise description of antisemitism which provides guidelines to identify when criticism of Israel crosses the line into antisemitism, without stifling legitimate debate or expression. The Nexus definition has been supported by some academics and activists who consider the IHRA definition vague, ambiguous and susceptible to misuse. All of the mainstream Jewish organizations in the US have pushed for the administration to adopt the IHRA definition exclusively.

Jewish organizations express worry about Biden's antisemitism plan

As published by The Jerusalem Post on Monday, a number of more central or apolitical organizations have said they are worried about the definition of antisemitism as portrayed in the 60-page national strategy plan on combating antisemitism in the US.

One of the main legacy Jewish organizations, The World Jewish Congress (WJC), led by president Ronald Lauder, thanked the White House for the new plan, but also added some hinted criticism: “We must have concrete action, not just words,” the WJC said towards the end of its statement reacting to the White House strategy. “The inclusion of a secondary definition in addition to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism is an unnecessary distraction from the real work that needs to be done,” they said of the Nexus definition, that was included in the text referring to the different types of antisemitism.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), one of the newest but central groups in promoting dialogue about antisemitism, welcomed the new strategy, adding that “While the strategy rightly raises alarm about antisemitism rooted in white supremacist ideology, it does not highlight enough the threats posed by other, equally menacing and potent, manifestations of Jew-hatred, including from the far-left and the radical Islamist communities in the US.” CAM also highlighted their objection to the ‘Nexus Document.’

Other Jewish organizations have been lobbying this week for the embracement of the IHRA definition, as opposed to the Nexus document. Honest Reporting, a pro-Israel watchdog tweeted that "the IHRA definition, embraced by over 37 countries, identifies Jew-hatred in all its forms. Adopting the IHRA definition would ensure more accurate and comprehensive media coverage of antisemitism. By properly identifying it, the media can effectively identify and report on Jew-hatred, prevent bias and report responsibly."

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted that "there was one primary ask among centrist Jewish NGO’s of the Biden report — that it fully adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism. That request was denied. Anti-Zionism is not squarely deemed antisemitism by the Biden administration and organizations like CAIR and JStreet are celebrating. Let’s not sugarcoat this stunning failure."



Tags Natan Sharansky Joe Biden antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by